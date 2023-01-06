search
5 things you missed in golf over the holiday season

Golf News

5 things you missed in golf over the holiday season

By Lewis Fraser04 January, 2023
matthew fitzpatrick Gary Player Kathy Whitworth Rules of Golf Lydia Ko
Lydia Ko Wedding Picture

You might have missed some pretty big stories in golf over the festive period.

In what was a crazy year for the sport, things slowed down slightly over Christmas and the New Year. However, there was still plenty stories to keep track of. Here’s five that you might have missed from the holidays.

Matt Fitzpatrick on the Ryder Cup

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports Golf’s Jamie Weir, the US Open champion said that he wants the 12 best players in the team at Marco Simone, regardless of where they play their golf.

The 28-year-old also said that he would be happy to share a room with Sergio Garcia, if the all-time Ryder Cup point scorer made the side.

• Jon Rahm on LIV Golf and the Masters

Lydia Ko tied the knot

The World No.1 had an excellent year on the golf course, and a great one away from it too. The New Zealander got married in South Korea, with plenty of other LPGA stars in attendance.

Gary Player's lawsuit

A long-running saga took another twist just before Christmas, as South African legend Gary Player filed a lawsuit against his son and grandson.

Essentially, the lawsuit revolves around Marc Player and Damian Player selling memorabilia from Player’s career. The nine-time major champion claims that’s his property, and that is was sold without his permission.

Kathy Whitworth

On Christmas Eve, golf lost a true great in Kathy Whitworth.

The six-time major champion was the most prolific winner on any professional golf tour, with 88 LPGA victories to her name.

• Random golfer gets Masters invite

Rule changes

2023 will see some rules tweaked in golf. The changes, which were announced earlier in 2022, aren’t huge overhauls, but are worth knowing about.

You can read up on the finer details on them here.

