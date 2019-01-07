search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News5 things you missed over the Christmas holidays

Golf News

5 things you missed over the Christmas holidays

By Michael McEwan03 January, 2019
Jyoti Randhawa Thomas Bjorn Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Lydia Ko Sergio Garcia Padraig Harrington Tiger Woods Barack Obama
Things You Missed

Jyoti Randhawa arrested

Former European Tour pro Jyoti Randhawa was nicked on Boxing Day, along with his caddie Mahesh Virajdar, on poaching charges in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in his native India. According to reports, a dead fowl, skin of a wild boar, a rifle, binoculars, three empty cartridges, 80 live cartridges and more incriminating evidence was recovered from the car of 46-year-old Randhawa, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail. Randhawa was a prolific winner on the Asian Tour and reached a career high of 70th in March 2008.

• 6 things to watch out for in golf in 2019

Thomas Bjorn gets inked

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn pledged to get a tattoo if his European side regained the famous gold trophy at Le Golf National last September – and, on Christmas Eve, the Dane posted a video showing he had kept his word. Viewer discretion advised (as this contains footage of Bjorn’s backside!)

Major award for Ko

Lydia Ko became one of the youngest people ever to be made a Member of the Order of New Zealand. The 21-year-old former world No.1 was given the title in the New Year’s Honours, which she described as “very humbling”.

• The great golf quiz of 2018 - how much do you remember?

Sergio backs Paddy

The all-time record points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia, backed Padraig Harrington to succeed Thomas Bjorn as Europe’s captain for the 2020 match at Whistling Straits. The pair have endured an often-difficult relationship but Garcia believes Harrington is the right man for the job. "He's been a great Ryder Cup player for us,” Sergio told Sky Sports. “He's played the European Tour for so many years and I think he could be a great Ryder Cup captain and hopefully he will be one.”

• The players to watch in 2019

Woods and Obama join forces

Tiger Woods and former US president Barack Obama are believed to be involved in an ambitious restoration of one of Chicago’s most historic golf courses. Woods will be the lead architect in plans to combine the 18-hole Jackson Park course and the nine0hole South Shore course into a brand new 18-hole championship track for the ‘Windy City’. It is expected to be open for play within three to four years

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Lydia Ko

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Barack Obama

Golf News

WATCH - Pro TOPS drive during PGA Tour event
Amateur star subject of USGA investigation
Rory McIlroy fails to end unwanted Sunday run
Rory McIlroy ready to end unwanted streak in Hawaii
Matt Wallace using Ryder Cup snub as motivation for 2020

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow