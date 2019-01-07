5 things you missed over the Christmas holidays

Jyoti Randhawa arrested

Former European Tour pro Jyoti Randhawa was nicked on Boxing Day, along with his caddie Mahesh Virajdar, on poaching charges in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in his native India. According to reports, a dead fowl, skin of a wild boar, a rifle, binoculars, three empty cartridges, 80 live cartridges and more incriminating evidence was recovered from the car of 46-year-old Randhawa, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail. Randhawa was a prolific winner on the Asian Tour and reached a career high of 70th in March 2008.



• 6 things to watch out for in golf in 2019



Thomas Bjorn gets inked

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn pledged to get a tattoo if his European side regained the famous gold trophy at Le Golf National last September – and, on Christmas Eve, the Dane posted a video showing he had kept his word. Viewer discretion advised (as this contains footage of Bjorn’s backside!)

A promise made. A promise kept 🖊#TeamEuropepic.twitter.com/nWp9EfRJEL — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) December 24, 2018

Major award for Ko

Lydia Ko became one of the youngest people ever to be made a Member of the Order of New Zealand. The 21-year-old former world No.1 was given the title in the New Year’s Honours, which she described as “very humbling”.



• The great golf quiz of 2018 - how much do you remember?



Sergio backs Paddy

The all-time record points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia, backed Padraig Harrington to succeed Thomas Bjorn as Europe’s captain for the 2020 match at Whistling Straits. The pair have endured an often-difficult relationship but Garcia believes Harrington is the right man for the job. "He's been a great Ryder Cup player for us,” Sergio told Sky Sports. “He's played the European Tour for so many years and I think he could be a great Ryder Cup captain and hopefully he will be one.”



• The players to watch in 2019



Woods and Obama join forces

Tiger Woods and former US president Barack Obama are believed to be involved in an ambitious restoration of one of Chicago’s most historic golf courses. Woods will be the lead architect in plans to combine the 18-hole Jackson Park course and the nine0hole South Shore course into a brand new 18-hole championship track for the ‘Windy City’. It is expected to be open for play within three to four years