51-year-old trophy ends in drama at Prestonfield

Golf News

51-year-old trophy ends in drama at Prestonfield

By Ryan Crombie18 September, 2019
golf Golf News Sivewright Quaich Prestonfield Golf Club tournament
Quaich

The Observers have sealed the Sivewright Quaich in dramatic fashion at Prestonfield Golf Club.

The trophy’s final, which is named after Bill Sivewright, a former Lothians and Scottish Golf Union president, was contested between The Observers and The SMARTS over Prestonfield Golf Club – the home club of Bill Sivewright.

The knockout competition involves four-man teams playing in a foursomes aggregate match-play format.

• Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has wrongful death case dismissed

• UK governing bodies to adopt new handicap system

The first game ended with the SMARTS first couple, Alan Dickson and Craig Clarke, finishing one-up after 18 holes. Although the Prestonfield affiliated club pairing were down early in their match, they turned it around at the turn and signed off their round with a narrow victory.

In the second game, the Observers second pair, Rab Jackson and Stewart Leslie, seized control of the final. Turning back to the clubhouse, the Observers found themselves four-up and, although the SMARTS couple pulled two holes back by the 16th, they lost the 17th and with it, the match by 2&1.

• Solheim Cup 2019: World reacts to Team Europe victory

• Van Rooyen signs with ECCO GOLF

The Observers, who hail from within Craigmillar Park Golf Club, last won the trophy in 2006.

