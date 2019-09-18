51-year-old trophy ends in drama at Prestonfield

The Observers have sealed the Sivewright Quaich in dramatic fashion at Prestonfield Golf Club.



The trophy’s final, which is named after Bill Sivewright, a former Lothians and Scottish Golf Union president, was contested between The Observers and The SMARTS over Prestonfield Golf Club – the home club of Bill Sivewright.

The knockout competition involves four-man teams playing in a foursomes aggregate match-play format.



• Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has wrongful death case dismissed

• UK governing bodies to adopt new handicap system

The first game ended with the SMARTS first couple, Alan Dickson and Craig Clarke, finishing one-up after 18 holes. Although the Prestonfield affiliated club pairing were down early in their match, they turned it around at the turn and signed off their round with a narrow victory.

In the second game, the Observers second pair, Rab Jackson and Stewart Leslie, seized control of the final. Turning back to the clubhouse, the Observers found themselves four-up and, although the SMARTS couple pulled two holes back by the 16th, they lost the 17th and with it, the match by 2&1.



• Solheim Cup 2019: World reacts to Team Europe victory

• Van Rooyen signs with ECCO GOLF

The Observers, who hail from within Craigmillar Park Golf Club, last won the trophy in 2006.