A stacked field is assembling for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The famous pro-am – played across St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie – takes place the week after the Ryder Cup and plenty of the world’s best players are making the trip to the Home of Golf.

Last week, it was confirmed that five-time major champion Brooks Koepka would be returning to the Old Course, while Tyrrell Hatton will defend his third Dunhill Links title.

And some more heavyweights from the LIV Golf League are set to switch domains for the DP World Tour’s showpiece this autumn.

Major champions Cam Smith, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson will all play in the event, which is backed by the South African billionaire Johann Rupert.

Tommy Fleetwood will also be teeing it up after his bid to win an away Ryder Cup in New York.

“I’ve always loved the Old Course and St Andrews, ever since I played the Links Trophy as an amateur,” Fleetwood said. “It’s one of the best weeks of the schedule without a doubt.”

Smith, returning to Fife to compete for the first time since winning the Open at the Old Course in 2022, added: “Winning the Open on the Old Course must be every golfer’s dream and it was a moment I will never forget.

“To walk up the 18th hole in the Dunhill will bring it all back and I can’t wait to play there. It would be an amazing double if I could win, but it looks like a really strong field so I will need to play my best golf.”

The $5million tournament takes place from October 2-5, with more big names set to be announced.