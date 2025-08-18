Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Only 30 players remain in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and they’ll head to East Lake this weekend for the Tour Championship.

It’s all to play for this year with no starting strokes, meaning Scottie Scheffler – who topped the standings – and Akshay Bhatia – who snuck in at No.30 – start level.

There are, however, some big names missing from the action, as 20 players were eliminated from the season-ending series at last week’s BMW Championship.

Here are six who won’t play any part at the Tour Championship…

Michael Kim

It’s been a breakthrough year for Kim, who started the season at No.155 on the OWGR. But he narrowly missed out on the Tour Championship after finishing No.31 on the FedEx Cup ladder.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler played his way into the first two Playoff events and almost crept inside the top 30. A one-under 69 at Caves Valley on Sunday saw him finish T7 and just short of the rich season-ender. Fowler has now played the Tour Championship just once in the last six years.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Four consecutive top ten efforts on the PGA Tour shot Fitzpatrick into the Playoffs after a tough start to the year. But a T32 finish at the FedEx St Jude Championship likely cost him a place this week.

Jason Day

The Aussie finished 41st in the standings and never really looked like stealing a place at East Lake. One top ten on the US circuit since the Masters certainly hasn’t helped his case for progressing.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele held the longest active Tour Championship streak, having played in the last eight renewals. The American tried to rally in the second half of the season but couldn’t get over the line. “There’s nothing worse than trying your hardest and playing like ass. It’s the worst combo,” he said.

Daniel Berger

The 32-year-old entered the week at No.32 in the standings after a bounce-back season from injury. He was then two-over through 54 holes, and WD citing a finger injury as the reason for pulling out.

