The regular DP World Tour season has come to a dramatic close, which means one thing: it’s time for the season-ending playoffs.
The first leg is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and will be contested by the top 70 players in the final Race to Dubai standings. The top 50 after that event will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, in Dubai.
Masters champion Rory McIlroy is bidding for his seventh Race to Dubai crown, but the Northern Irishman has the in-form Marco Penge breathing down his neck.
While there are plenty of huge names set to line up in both tournaments, there are a few high-profile stars who didn’t quite make it. Here are six of them…
NOTE: Ryder Cup players Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka finished outside the top 70 but are exempt as a result of qualifying for Team Europe.
Adam Scott
The former world No.1 occupied the 115th position on the Race to Dubai standings when he teed off at the Genesis Championship last week. Scott, 45, managed to retain his tour card but was unable to qualify for the playoffs after making only four DP World Tour starts this year.
Min Woo Lee
The Australian finished 104th in the Race to Dubai standings after teeing it up in five DP World Tour events this season. Lee played in both playoff events in the Middle East last year but will take a break before lining up in his native BMW PGA Championship and Australian Open.
Ryan Fox
Since winning his PGA Tour card in 2023, Fox has mostly plied his trade in the States. And after playing in only five DP World Tour events this year, the world No.39 was unable to launch a bid for the season-ending duo. He’ll also enjoy a break before heading Down Under in November.
Thomas Detry
Like Scott, Detry was forced to salvage his tour card at Woo Jeong Hills last week. Ultimately, the Belgian finished 113th on the Race to Dubai standings, meaning he’ll retain dual membership. The world No.47 finished T13 in Abu Dhabi last year but didn’t qualify for the second leg in Dubai.
Angel Hidalgo
Despite playing 26 events on the worldwide circuit in 2025, the swashbuckling Spaniard finished 97th on the Race to Dubai standings. After a T3 effort at the Amgen Irish Open in September, Hidalgo missed the cut in four of his next six starts. A disappointing season by his standards.
Yannik Paul
What a remarkable decline for Yannik Paul who, two years ago, narrowly missed out on a place in Luke Donald’s winning Ryder Cup team in Rome. The German qualified for the DP World Tour Championship last year but will miss both of this year’s events after losing his tour card.
