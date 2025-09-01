Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luke Donald named his six European Ryder Cup captain’s picks on Monday, and it proved to be bad news for a number of hopefuls.

Donald completed the team he hopes will have what it takes to defend the Ryder Cup, and become the first winners away from home since 2012.

The Englishman named Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka as the second half of his team.

They join the already qualified Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.

Donald has made just one change to the team that beat their American rivals two years ago, with Rasmus coming in to replace his twin brother Nicolai.

• Matt Wallace breaks down in gut-wrenching Ryder Cup interview

• 6 big Ryder Cup questions that still need to be answered

Alongside Nicolai, a whole host of big names missed out on making the trip to Bethpage Black…

Nicolai Hojgaard

As mentioned, Nicolai is the only member of the 2023 squad not returning to defend the crown in New York. It has been an underwhelming campaign for the Dane, who was competing in his second full season on the PGA Tour.

The 24-year-old’s season in American came to an end at the Wyndham Championship, after failing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs. He then returned to the DP World Tour last month at the Danish Golf Championship, before finishing fourth at the Betfred British Masters, and missing the cut at the Omega European Masters.

Matt Wallace

One man who did impress in the Swiss Alps was defending champion Matt Wallace, but the Englishman’s tied-second finish was not enough to earn him a Ryder Cup place.

It was yet another near-miss for Wallace, who fell to a similar fate back in 2018. His emotions got the better of him in the aftermath of his final round, after Wallace broke down in tears when quizzed about the Ryder Cup in an interview with Sky Sports.

Harry Hall

Like Wallace, one man who had knocked on Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup door all season was Harry Hall. Having enjoyed a breakthrough year on the PGA Tour, Hall ended the campaign in a tie for 17th at the Tour Championship and in the FedEx Cup standings.

This however was not enough to earn him a debut on the Ryder Cup stage.

• Tom Watson issues clear Ryder Cup warning to Keegan Bradley

• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks

Aaron Rai

Another Englishman hoping to break into the European team for the first time was Aaron Rai. Like Hall, he too impressed in the States throughout the year, but having seen his form tail off in recent weeks, Rai fell short of making the team.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia had set his sights on making a Ryder Cup return, but it was not to be for the all-time leading points scorer.

Having settled his fines and returned to the DP World Tour membership, Garcia was looking to play his way into Donald’s plans, but despite multiple conversations throughout the year, the LIV Golf man failed to do enough.

Marco Penge

A late contender for a call-up proved to be Marco Penge, after he won his second DP World Tour title in two months at the Danish Golf Championship in August. It proved too little too late though, with the Englishman falling short of Donald’s plans.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.