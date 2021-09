With the dust slowly settling on their record-breaking 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits, the USA will soon turn their attention towards a successful title defence in Rome in 2023.

That starts with appointing a man to lead the side.

There are several notable contenders for the job, all of whom have the necessary credentials required to wear the captain’s armband.

But who is the most likely?



