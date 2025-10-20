Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Public Golf Counts.

Without it, many greats from the Home of Golf and beyond would not have had a starting place to flourish in the game.

Municipal golf courses across Scotland have proven fertile ground for some top players over the years to learn the game before advancing through to the professional ranks.

Here are six well known faces you might not have known started on public golf courses…

Tommy Armour

The only Scottish golfer to win three different majors – the US Open in 1927, the US PGA in 1930 and the Open in 1931 – found his feet at the still thriving Edinburgh muni Braid Hills. He was a member at the club and played alongside his brother Sandy, also a talented golfer, before moving Stateside and turning pro.

Sam Torrance

Ryder Cup legend Torrance famously learned the game at Routenburn Golf Club, his family’s home club in Ayshire. He honed his craft under the tuition of his father, the revered teaching guru Bob Torrance, on the hilly parkland course located in the seaside town of Largs, Ayrshire.

Willie Dunn Sr

Willie Dunn Sr would go on to father two influential golf figures – Willie Jr, a US Open champion, and Tom Dunn, a renowned course designer. But Dunn Sr, who played several Open Championships and in matches against Old Tom Morris, learned the game near his birthplace on the Old Course at Musselburgh Links, the iconic venue which hosted six Opens in the last 1800s.

David Law

The DP World Tour winner learned his craft on the Pines course at Hazlehead in Aberdeen. The Dr Alister MacKenzie began as a nine-holer before extending to a full 18 in the 1970s. Law broke the course record at his own course in 2020, shooting a 60 in a club medal while the pro tour had paused due to the COVID pandemic.

Raymond Russell

Winterfield Golf Club, with its stunning links course in Dunbar, is a fine test of golf with a handful of challenging par-3s along the coast. Raymond Russell, the one-time European Tour winner, is perhaps the club’s finest player. Russell now plays his golf on the Legends Tour.

Craig Connelly

Granted, ‘Weeman’ hasn’t made his name in golf with the clubs in his hands. But the seven-time Ryder Cup caddie is as passionate about making golf accessible as anyone. The Scot grew up playing golf at Dalmuir in Clydebank, which has faced a precarious future, and is leading the fight to protect the course.

