6 huge American golfers in danger of missing the Ryder Cup

With the 43rd Ryder Cup finally set to get underway in just a few months, the excitement is ramping up.

Taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26, the match is being played a year later than scheduled and will see Steve Stricker’s US side attempt to wrestle the famous gold trophy back from a European side captained by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington.

The Team USA side will comprise six automatic qualifiers from a points list, while the final six players will be selected by captain Steve Stricker to complete his 12-man team.

With the end of the qualifying period just a matter of weeks away, it’s getting close to crunch time for those on the fringes of the side, with some massive names amongst them.

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over six of the biggest players who are currently at risk of missing out on the team.

Hit the NEXT button below to check them out.