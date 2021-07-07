6 huge European golfers in danger of missing the Ryder Cup

Whisper it but the 43rd Ryder Cup is little more than two months away.

Taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26, the match is being played a year later than scheduled (thanks, COVID) and will see Steve Stricker’s US side attempt to wrestle the famous gold trophy back from a European side captained by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington.

The 12-man Euro team will comprise nine automatic qualifiers: four from a European Points List and five from a World Points List. The side will then be rounded out by three players picked at the discretion of Harrington and his back-room team.

With the end of the qualifying period just a matter of weeks away, it’s getting close to crunch time for those on the fringes of the side… some massive names amongst them.

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over six of the biggest players who are currently at risk of missing out on the team.

