Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The October 2025 issue of bunkered has hit shelves – and it’s our biggest Ryder Cup preview EVER.

That’s right, the biennial dust-up between Europe and the United States is back for a 45th contest, this time at Bethpage Black, in New York.

So, how else would we mark the occasion than by speaking to repeating captain Luke Donald and those who know Keegan Bradley best.

Plus, we sat down with Hal Sutton, Colin Montgomerie and Edoardo Molinari to present an extremely brilliant preview.

Here are seven reasons why you should grab a copy of the new issue…

• PGA Tour course forced into unexpected temporary closure

• LIV Golf announces new event – and Greg Norman is involved

Ryder Cup preview

Our 32-page preview comes with a warning: it’s recommended for golf addicts only. Open it up for that nod to Bethpage and stay for the array of exclusive content inside. Who’ll leave New York with the trophy?

Pebble Beach

Michael Atkinson delves into the history books to tell the remarkable and fascinating story of Pebble Beach, one of golf’s most iconic destinations, now into its second century. What a place.

Eugenio Chacarra

Our man Ben Parsons chatted with the Spaniard about being a ‘different person’ since leaving LIV Golf. Chacarra lost his motivation on the Saudi-backed circuit and now has his sights set on the PGA Tour.

• 6 Ryder Cup questions that still need answers

• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks

New Gear

The season might be winding down, but there’s never been a bad time to buy new gear. In fact, it’s time to iron out some issues in your game with new sets from Titleist, Ping and Mizuno. We’ve also got some deets on Shot Scope’s new rangefinder.

Performance

With winter around the corner, Dr Zach Gould has some amazing advice on how to get stronger, while Alyson McKechin can teach you a thing or two about mastering the flop shot.

Travel

As Long Island prepares to welcome the Ryder Cup, travel writer Peter Ellegard shared what Upstate New York has to offer. Meanwhile, we debrief the best golf courses in Bermuda and Cyprus.