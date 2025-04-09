Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Forget about the Masters for a second, it’s new issue week!

The May 2025 issue of bunkered has hit the shelves in time for the first major of the season and, as always, it’s packed.

You’ll be tucking into this bumper edition as the Masters gets underway, but we’re already looking ahead to major No.2 of the men’s season: the PGA Championship.

Justin Rose leads our preview – and stars on the cover – whilst we have exclusives with Shaun Micheel, Hal Sutton and Steve Williams.

Oh, and if you’re in the market for a new putter, let us guide you.

Here are seven reasons why you should buy the new issue…

• Robert MacIntyre to reunite with dad at the Masters

• Coach escorted off Masters range after making ‘mistake’

PGA preview

Get ready for the second men’s major of the year with exclusives from Rose, Micheel and Sutton. That’s two men who have lifted the Wannamaker trophy, as well as the Englishman – who believes he still has what it takes to land another major win.

2025 putters test

So, you want to hole more putts, do you? Well, it might be time to invest in a new putter and, luckily for you, our experts have tested every single one.

Steve Williams EXCLUSIVE!

Ahead of the release of his new book, Williams sat down with our man Michael McEwan to chat about his 12 trophy-laden years as the caddie of Tiger Woods.

New gear

Golf season has well and truly started, but there’s still time to buy some new toys. We’ve got the lowdown on the latest equipment, including the Titleist GT1 woods, the PXG Wildcat range, and the new Adidas Adizero shoes.

• Rory McIlroy issues injury update ahead of latest Masters title tilt

• Past champ (not Tiger) forced to WD injured from Masters

Performance

Our expert panel are back with a bang. Gavin Abson shares four easy ways to hit the ball further off the tee this year, while you can learn plenty from the swing of major champ Celine Boutier.

Travel

Fancy teeing it up in Cambodia? Honestly, why not. You’ve come to the right place, if so, plus we check out Quinta do Lago, the jewel in the Algarve’s considerable crown.

The May 2025 issue of bunkered is on sale now from all good retailers. You can also subscribe and never miss an issue – click here for more.