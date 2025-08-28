Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradleys’ Ryder Cup captain’s picks answered several questions on Wednesday afternoon – but not all of them…

The biggest, of course, was whether the world No.11 would follow in Arnold Palmer’s footsteps and become the first playing-captain since 1963.

Ultimately, Bradley decided not to play and selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

With less than a month until the match takes place in New York, here are six questions that still need answers…

• Tom Watson issues clear Ryder Cup warning to Keegan Bradley

• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks

Will Tiger have a role on the team?

Officially? No. The 15-time major champ isn’t playing, nor is he one of Bradley’s five vice-captains. But Woods has played cheerleader in the build-up and will likely be at Bethpage. After being named captain last July, Bradley told Woods he wanted him to be “involved as much as he wanted to be,” while admitting earlier this year that the pair have “spoken a ton” about the clash.

Will Cantlay wear a hat?

A million-dollar question – perhaps more, actually. ‘Hatgate’ was the biggest talking point of the last Ryder Cup, when it was rumoured that Cantlay wouldn’t wear a US team cap unless he was paid. He claimed it simply didn’t fit (no pressure Ralph Lauren – who are behind the US outfits again). Cantlay missed a great chance to wear one during yesterday’s announcement…

Who’ll play with who?

Bradley’s next big decision will be deciding who he pairs together. The obvious candidates are Scheffler and Burns, Schauffele and Cantlay, and Thomas and Morikawa – given Spieth’s absence. Bryson’s ability to play with anyone was praised by his captain, although he could join forces with Young. Perhaps English and Henley team up, too, while Griffin’s Maxfli ball won’t see foursomes.

• Big names who missed out on a Ryder Cup captain’s picks

• Justin Rose braced for ‘uncomfortable’ Ryder Cup in New York

Will Keegan live to regret his decision not to play?

The US captain was desperate to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup. “It broke my heart not to play,” he said yesterday. “It really did… but ultimately, I was chosen to do a job. I was chosen to be a captain.” An oversight from the PGA of America has robbed Bradley of his moment: he should have been set to tee it up in red, white and blue. A win as captain would undoubtedly soften the blow, but this will linger.

Where will Jordan Spieth be?

Spieth never threatened to make the team, but the six captain’s picks were confirmation that the Ryder Cup would be without one of its most frequent operators for the first time in 11 years. He played in each of the last five matches against Team Europe, winning 10.5 points in the process. Another who should be around the team room with sights on slipping on the armband in the future.

Will Bradley’s format decision pay off?

One of Luke Donald’s many masterstrokes in the Italian job of 2023 was leading with foursomes. Historically, it was a format that Europe enjoyed success in and resulted in a 4-0 sweep on Friday morning. Now, Bradley has played his counterpart at his own game, and this year’s match will be third consecutive Ryder Cup to start with foursomes. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.