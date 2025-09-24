Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

You are never going to be satisfied with a Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony that doesn’t include an announcement of the following day’s matches.

Because isn’t that the whole point?

Still, the PGA of America’s hand was forced by the storm threat on Thursday, so that was the unusual scenario we were dealt with as they moved the hype show a day forward.

Admittedly, my already low expectations dipped further after that update, but there was more than enough juice within the formalities to make this a worthwhile experience.

Here’s a few reasons why…

Donald’s haymakers

Luke Donald has done this Captain’s Speech malarkey before. No wonder his opening gambit was so polished, even if he did stumble on his words a few times. The European skipper landed though, with the not-so-subtle digs at the US players being paid to play.

“The Ryder Cup is not about prize money or world ranking points,” he began, “it’s about pride.”

He wasn’t done there.

• Ryder Cup: Luke Donald aims money digs at US during Opening Ceremony

• Collin Morikawa urges US fans to create Ryder Cup “chaos”

“We’re fuelled by something money cannot buy,” he continued. Purpose. “Brotherhood. And a responsibility to honour those who came before us, whilst inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

An unusually feisty message delivered loud and clear.

Bradley’s blunder

It was a nervy start to say the least, with Bradley claiming he was inspired by the maker of the winning putt at the 1999 Battle of Brookline… Justin Rose. It was Justin Leonard of course, but its easily done, right? Cue the laughs from the Europeans in the crowd. Europe 1UP?

The away support

I was fully expecting a ‘USA, USA’ fest by the partisan home crowd, but the Europeans more than held their own throughout the Ceremony. The first ‘Ole’s’ of the week by a sizable group in the front few rows was a nice reminder of a strong contingent from the blue and gold army this week. It’s been noticeable walking the course that many of these absurdly priced tickets have landed in European hands, too.

• “This Ryder Cup crowd is nothing like what was advertised… yet.”

• Justin Rose speaks out on Donald Trump’s Ryder Cup plans

The Arena

It is difficult to underestimate just how vast the first tee setting is on the Black Course. It’s nothing like the intimate horseshoe-style setup in Rome granted, but is more impressive in its scale. It made for a perfect venue to host the ceremony, and it was of course absolutely packed.

Europe has an anthem

This was a biennial reminder that Europe actually has an anthem. Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” if you missed it and were wondering. Rousing, too, in fact.

Now what?

The one thing that keeps you going through a Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony is the crescendo. The announcement of the Friday morning pairings, with the players in attendance, has become one of big parts of the week. It was a rather awkward end, then as the crowds filed out before the players had after the anthems. A shame, then, that the New Yorkers missed out.

Still, at least we’re one day closer until a golf match finally breaks out.

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.