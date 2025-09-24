Sign up for our daily newsletter
You are never going to be satisfied with a Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony that doesn’t include an announcement of the following day’s matches.
Because isn’t that the whole point?
Still, the PGA of America’s hand was forced by the storm threat on Thursday, so that was the unusual scenario we were dealt with as they moved the hype show a day forward.
Admittedly, my already low expectations dipped further after that update, but there was more than enough juice within the formalities to make this a worthwhile experience.
Here’s a few reasons why…
Donald’s haymakers
Luke Donald has done this Captain’s Speech malarkey before. No wonder his opening gambit was so polished, even if he did stumble on his words a few times. The European skipper landed though, with the not-so-subtle digs at the US players being paid to play.
“The Ryder Cup is not about prize money or world ranking points,” he began, “it’s about pride.”
He wasn’t done there.
“We’re fuelled by something money cannot buy,” he continued. Purpose. “Brotherhood. And a responsibility to honour those who came before us, whilst inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”
An unusually feisty message delivered loud and clear.
Bradley’s blunder
It was a nervy start to say the least, with Bradley claiming he was inspired by the maker of the winning putt at the 1999 Battle of Brookline… Justin Rose. It was Justin Leonard of course, but its easily done, right? Cue the laughs from the Europeans in the crowd. Europe 1UP?
The away support
I was fully expecting a ‘USA, USA’ fest by the partisan home crowd, but the Europeans more than held their own throughout the Ceremony. The first ‘Ole’s’ of the week by a sizable group in the front few rows was a nice reminder of a strong contingent from the blue and gold army this week. It’s been noticeable walking the course that many of these absurdly priced tickets have landed in European hands, too.
The Arena
It is difficult to underestimate just how vast the first tee setting is on the Black Course. It’s nothing like the intimate horseshoe-style setup in Rome granted, but is more impressive in its scale. It made for a perfect venue to host the ceremony, and it was of course absolutely packed.
Europe has an anthem
This was a biennial reminder that Europe actually has an anthem. Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” if you missed it and were wondering. Rousing, too, in fact.
Now what?
The one thing that keeps you going through a Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony is the crescendo. The announcement of the Friday morning pairings, with the players in attendance, has become one of big parts of the week. It was a rather awkward end, then as the crowds filed out before the players had after the anthems. A shame, then, that the New Yorkers missed out.
Still, at least we’re one day closer until a golf match finally breaks out.
