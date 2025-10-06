Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Every right-minded golf fan who witnessed the disgraceful scenes at Bethpage State Park should be concerned about the Ryder Cup’s direction of travel.

While Europe managed to answer a venomous crowd with an away win for the ages, the ugly backdrop in New York raised more troubling questions about what this contest has become.

The PGA of America (PGAA) lost control at Bethpage and intervention is required before they host again at Hazeltine National in Minnesota in 2029.

Watching from afar, Tom Watson was “ashamed” about what transpired outside the ropes and the hope is that those feelings are reflected at board level within the PGAA.

So what can actually be done?

Accept the problem

Before his ham-fisted apology last week, this is what PGAA President Don Rea told the BBC about the disgraceful treatment of Rory McIlroy: “It happened when we were in Rome on the other side, Rory understands… things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said.” Remarkable.

Keegan Bradley also had countless opportunities during the week to condemn the ugly scenes. “I wasn’t at Rome, but I heard a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well,” he deflected, without providing any evidence to back up that claim. Bradley then pointed the blame at himself and the US team because they hadn’t given the home fans enough to shout about.

What is clear from this sorry episode is that the PGAA and its leaders can no longer turn a blind eye. To fix this problem, there must be acceptance of one in the first place. Mercifully, the body’s chief executive Derek Sprague promised in his own apology that in the 2029 match at Hazeltine, “the focus will be on what the Ryder Cup is all about – decorum and sportsmanship and integrity”.

Ambitious perhaps, but at least it was a start.

Get the tickets in the right hands

Target the golf fan, not the sports fan. This behemoth has long since transcended golf and remains the one time every two years in which fans leave their senses outside the gates. Don’t expect that to change. But a start would be distributing tickets to the people who should have an idea about etiquette on the golf course. A sizeable chunk of the Hazeltine tickets should therefore be given to registered golf club members, who are more likely to want to be there to marvel at the golf rather than to shout obscenities during a European player’s backswing.

Turn off the taps

It was all a bit subdued along the fairways on Friday and Saturday morning at Bethpage. Granted, Europe were cruising against a beleaguered home side so there wasn’t much to cheer about. But before brazenly counting down Robert MacIntyre and Rory McIlroy as they were about to putt during those nasty afternoons, the only noise coming from the US fans was the countdown to the bars opening at 9am. Those $20 beers couldn’t come soon enough.

The PGAA have to decide the kind of event they’re after. Do we really want the Ryder Cup to be the Waste Management Phoenix Open Part 2? Even those organisers in Phoenix, who market their showpiece as the world’s biggest party, have felt inclined to limit alcohol sales after losing control. Closing the bars after say, 1pm, would not guarantee an end to abominable behaviour but it would go some way to preventing the debauchery which ensued. A wasted opportunity for revenue is not a good enough excuse for refusing to limit alcohol sales either. They’re charging $750 a ticket, remember.

Tone down the rhetoric

“They’re going to be loud and they’re going to be crazy,” captain Bradley declared in the build-up to Ryder Cup week. By Thursday afternoon, when a competitive golf ball was still yet to be struck, Collin Morikawa was imploring for more “chaos” because it was all a bit “tame.” A collective re-think in strategy is required. Because, regardless of what Bradley was telling his players in the US locker room, nobody is going to war here. It’s a (tribal) golf competition. The PGA of America already got what they wanted by taking a Ryder Cup to Long Island. New York crowds are known for their toxicity but this behaviour was also enabled months in advance by emboldening a notoriously partisan crowd. The “comedian” hired to gee up the crowd shouting ‘F*** you Rory!’ on Saturday morning just about summed it all up. It doesn’t take much to do a whole lot better.

Up the security

The most surprising thing about the Bethpage carnage was that it surprised the organisers. The scenes were of course shocking but many of us saw them coming. That extra security needed to be drafted in the form of state troopers and police dogs to protect McIlroy showed that the PGAA had not done their due diligence beforehand. Next time, they will surely learn from their mistakes and avoid a perilous situation from the outset. That could well be in the form of plain-clothed officers picking out and ejecting the offenders or offering a more public increased security presence. It is of course absurd that these ideas even need to be raised for a golf tournament at all.

Start a campaign

Beyond denouncing his own reprehensible treatment at Bethpage, McIlroy had another pertinent message ahead of the next Ryder Cup: “We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable.”

McIlroy says that golf should be held to a higher standard and while the line has never been crossed like this in Europe, it’s clear that the rhetoric in the lead up to Adare Manor will be nothing like what was used by the likes of Bradley and Morikawa. Europe will be focusing on creating an atmosphere that will lift their own players. They won’t accept malice against their opponents. The PGAA must take heed. The body cannot control each individual fan, but they should invest in a concerted campaign hammering home what the Ryder Cup is actually about – supporting your own. A strong warning of punishment is needed to deter the yobs from spouting personal abuse or throwing beer at players’ wives. Not a reminder on the big screens when it is already too late. Embarrass the minority of morons determined to ruin the spectacle.

