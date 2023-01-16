6 things we spotted in the trailer for golf Netflix doc "Full Swing"

Clear your diaries. The TV show that golf fans have been waiting for is almost ready to drop.



“Full Swing”, a first-of-its-kind, behind-the-scenes documentary focusing on the PGA Tour and its top players, will be released on Netflix next month.

Made by the team behind the hugely popular (and highly successful) Formula 1 show “Drive To Survive”, the series was filmed throughout 2022 and claims that “even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this".

So, yeah, it promises to be must-watch telly.

The first trailer landed today. Here are six things from it that raised our eyebrows...



LIV!

It was always going to be interesting to see how the show covered the rise of LIV. Would the PGA Tour pull rank, force the producers to focus solely on their product, and not legitimise Greg Norman & Co. with any attention? That would have been a massive shame and, unquestionably, would have diluted the show. Fortunately, common sense appears to have prevailed. Multiple LIV players – Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and (according to reports) Mito Pereira – all appear in the trailer, with Poulter telling the camera: “You picked a helluva year to start following the PGA Tour.” Fetch the popcorn.

The name!

The hitherto “Untitled Netflix Golf Series” now has a name. To be honest, “Full Swing” is better than we could have hoped for, particularly considering the PGA Tour has a history of dreadful attempts at slogans (RIP “Live Under Par”). It’s snappy, memorable, on brand, etc. Although “Only Fools And Courses” would surely have been better.



Rory!

When details of the show were first shared in January 2022, one name conspicuous by its absence from the list of participating players was Rory McIlroy. However, judging by the trailer, the world No.1 IS indeed a participant. He appears towards the end of the short, saying: “If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward.” Whatever could he mean?



“You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”



Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. pic.twitter.com/jyxCb1Sgmk — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023

Tiger!

Whilst Rory features in the trailer, Tiger Woods does not. Again, his name didn’t feature in the initial batch of confirmed participants. That’s not to say he won’t though. Perhaps the producers are keeping something up their sleeve? We can but hope.

BTS drama!

Rick Anderson, the Chief Media Officer at the PGA Tour, previously said: “This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win - and lose - during a season on the PGA Tour.” If footage of a visibly pissed-off Ian Poulter throwing golf clubs at a locker are anything to go by, he wasn’t kidding.

The release date!

The trailer ends by telling us that the show will premiere on Netflix on February 15. That’s three days after the WM Phoenix Open wraps up at TPC Scottsdale. Launching a new golf show the week after the (arguably) the biggest and (undeniably) noisiest event on the PGA Tour schedule? That's just... *chef's kiss*.

