YouTube golf has become more popular than ever in recent years, especially when it comes to breaking its way into the professional game.

The YouTube-pro game crossover took arguably its biggest step yet earlier this week, after the PGA Tour announced Good Good Golf as a title sponsor for 2026.

It was confirmed that the Good Good Championship would be added to the PGA Tour schedule next season, taking place in Austin, Texas during the FedEx Cup Fall stretch.

The impact of content creation in golf has caught on among the best players in the world, with a whole host of big names at the top level filming their work away from regular weeks on tour.

Whether it is Bryson DeChambeau’s infamous ‘Break 50’ series, or Padraig Harrington’s all-important tips for amateurs, YouTube is littered with big names.

Here is a look at six Tour winners who all have their own channels on the platform.

Wesley Bryan

One of the instigators of bringing YouTube and pro golf together is Wesley Bryan. The American has balanced his pro career alongside content creation for some time, with his Bryan Bros channel with brother George one of the most popular out there.

Bryan showed just how much YouTube golf meant to him earlier this year, when accepting a PGA Tour ban to compete in LIV Golf’s ‘The Duels’ series.

Bryson DeChambeau

No player has made a bigger impact in the YouTube golf world than DeChambeau. The two-time US Open champion has become a staple of the content world, with his X bio infamously reading content creator before professional golfer.

His ‘Break 50’ series has seen him make videos with the likes of Adam Sandler, Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Donald Trump, and at the time of writing he has just short of 2.5 million subscribers.

Phil Mickelson

Another LIV golfer who has embraced the world of YouTube is Phil Mickelson. While less active than DeChambeau, Mickelson’s content varies from matches to tips, and he has made quite the partnership with one of YouTube golf’s originals in Grant Horvat.

Padraig Harrington

Another major champion keen to share their expertise via YouTube is Harrington. Having first started creating tip videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Irishman has continued to provide his knowledge in the years that have followed.

Tommy Fleetwood

One of the newest kids on the YouTube block is one of the game’s most in-form players in Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman announced his new channel earlier this year, and he has since amassed over 115,000 subscribers.

Fleetwood recently took the YouTube golf scene by storm when announcing his quest to learn to play left-handed, and he is currently documenting this journey over on his channel.

Ian Poulter

Another newbie to content creation is Ian Poulter. The LIV man has named his channel ‘The Postman’ on the back of his Ryder Cup heroics. His latest video saw him team up with arguably YouTube golf’s biggest name in Rick Shiels