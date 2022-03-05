6 UK courses which haven’t hosted the Ryder Cup... but could!

The Ryder Cup is one of the biggest and best events in golf – so naturally it needs to be held at the biggest and best courses.

From the Belfry to Gleneagles, Wentworth to Walton Heath, some of the best-known tracks in the game have hosted the biennial clash between Europe and the US.



However, it has not been held in the UK since 2014, and with the next two “home” editions being held in Italy and Ireland, that gap will have stretched to nearly 20 years by the time it visits these islands again.

A bid to bring it to Bolton may have failed – but there are still plenty of courses on British soil which could be candidates.

See if you agree with our choices...