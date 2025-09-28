Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

What if? That’s the question on everyone’s lips leaving Bethpage Black. Another is who will be the US Ryder Cup captain in 2027.

On Sunday morning, it looked more than likely that it would be a man not named Keegan Bradley, but how his side’s late comeback has given the PGA of America some food for thought.

There has been one candidate earmarked for the role, however, so time will tell how the governing body addresses the decision. And we know who it won’t be: Phil Mickelson. ‘Lefty’ ruled himself out of the running on Sunday, as he shut down rumours he’d get involved.

Here’s a look at all of those in the running for the 2027 US Ryder Cup captaincy…

Keegan Bradley

Who saw this coming on Sunday morning? Bradley’s men ultimately fell to defeat on Long Island, but a remarkable comeback massively reduced the gap. It wouldn’t be a huge shock to see the PGA of America take a leaf out of the European book given how the 45th match ended.

Tiger Woods

The 15-time major champion is the bookies’ favourite to lead the star-spangled charge at a venue owned by Woods’ close friend JP McManus. He turned down the job this year, citing his involvement on the PGA Tour board. A previous VC and Presidents Cup assistant, Woods is a no-brainer.

Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker, 44, was one of Bradley’s five vice-captains for the Bethpage clash and is set to captain the US in next year’s Presidents Cup at Medinah. A win could be a confidence booster to spark a quick double, and he enjoyed a solid Ryder Cup career as a player.

Webb Simpson

If Bradley marked a changing of the guard for Team USA, it’s possible Webb Simpson will get the nod next. The 40-year-old was named as the first vice-captain for this year’s contest and has served as a Presidents Cup assistant. Would he be another Ryder Cup gamble? No doubt.

Steve Stricker

If it’s not broken, why fix it? Of course, Stricker is the last man to lead the US to a Ryder Cup win. The 58-year-old captained the US to a record-breaking 19-9 win at Whistling Straits in 2021 which, ironically, fuelled consecutive European victories. The prospect of a fascinating rematch is real.

Jim Furyk

Presumably, not an appointment that would go down well with a reeling red, white, and blue support. However, should the PGA of America resort to experience, there are few more qualified than Furyk. The obvious sticking point is that the 2003 US Open champ was the losing captain in 2018, and decisively.

Matt Kuchar

Remember when Kuchar told bunkered.co.uk in 2023 that Bethpage isn’t his year? Well, 2027 might be. “I certainly hope to be a Ryder Cup captain at some point,” he said, and it could happen. He’s played in plenty of teams and is still around many of the American players on tour.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.