7 contenders to be the next European Ryder Cup captain

Whilst the battle continues to rage at Whistling Straits, the focus will soon shift to the 44th Ryder Cup.

Taking place at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome in 2023, the match will be just the third edition of the contest to be staged in Continental Europe, following Valderrama (1997) and Le Golf National (2018).

The big question, though, is who will be the European captain for the match? In the event that Padraig Harrington doesn’t take charge for a second successive time, the baton will be passed to somebody else – but who?

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over the captaincy contenders.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started.