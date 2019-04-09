7 huge names still to qualify for The Masters

The first men’s major championship of the season takes place next week, with the 83rd edition of The Masters.

All eyes will be on Augusta National as the world’s top golfers go toe-to-toe to try to win the Green Jacket.

So far, 86 players have received their invitations to take part, with only one more spot up for grabs for the winner of this week’s PGA Tour event: the Valero Texas Open.

If the winner hasn’t already qualified, they’ll get a spot in The Masters. If they have, then the field will remain at 86.

So, it’s all to play for at TPC San Antonio, with some massive names vying it out for that one final spot.

