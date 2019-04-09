search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News7 huge names still to qualify for The Masters

Golf News

7 huge names still to qualify for The Masters

By bunkered.co.uk03 April, 2019
The Masters Masters Tournament Augusta National Major Championships Valero Texas Open PGA Tour
Masters Green Jacket

The first men’s major championship of the season takes place next week, with the 83rd edition of The Masters.

All eyes will be on Augusta National as the world’s top golfers go toe-to-toe to try to win the Green Jacket.

So far, 86 players have received their invitations to take part, with only one more spot up for grabs for the winner of this week’s PGA Tour event: the Valero Texas Open.

If the winner hasn’t already qualified, they’ll get a spot in The Masters. If they have, then the field will remain at 86.

So, it’s all to play for at TPC San Antonio, with some massive names vying it out for that one final spot.

Hit the Next button below to see seven of the biggest. You’ll probably be quite surprised…

Prev Next

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Masters Tournament

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Valero Texas Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow