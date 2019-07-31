Bernhard Langer extended his record as the most successful senior golfer of all time by picking up his 11th over-50s major at the 2019 Senior British Open.

However, if the 61-year-old wants to add to that haul, he’s going to have to fend off some of the most successful players in the history of the game, with seriously big names set to become eligible for the over-50s ranks within the next year.



Over the next few pages, we run the rule over seven different players who, if they decide to play on will surely do big things in the senior game over the next few seasons.

