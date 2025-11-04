Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour playoffs get underway this week, with the circuit’s top 70 players heading to Yas Links at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The DP World Tour’s campaign comes to a close with two playoff events in the Middle East, with a trip to Abu Dhabi before the season finale a week later in Dubai.

In total 72 players will tee it up, with both Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg in the field thanks to their Ryder Cup status having finished outside of the top 70 in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Lowry and Aberg’s entries means there are eight European Ryder Cuppers in the field for the $9 million tournament, with four of the Bethpage Black heroes absent from the field.

They are among a number of notable stars who will not tee it up at Yas Links. Check out the big names who will not compete in the Abu Dhabi playoff below…

Jon Rahm

Arguably the biggest name opting to not compete at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is Jon Rahm. Despite playing the majority of his golf on the LIV Golf setup this season, Rahm had done enough to finish inside the top 70 in the DP World Tour’s Order of Merit.

The Spaniard has however decided to skip his exemption into the two playoff events, revealing at last month’s Spanish Open that his season had come to an end, and he would next return to action in LIV’s 2026 opener next February.

Viktor Hovland

Another Ryder Cup winner who will not return to the DP World Tour this week is Viktor Hovland. In the weeks that followed Europe’s win in New York, Hovland headed out to the DP World India Championship, where he finished in a tie for sixth.

On the back of this, the Norwegian has decided not to play in the Middle East, as he continues to recover from a neck injury sustained at the Ryder Cup.

Sepp Straka

Also missing from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is Sepp Straka. The Austrian had initially planned to play both playoff events in the coming weeks, but he has been given clearance by the Tour not to tee it up following the premature birth of his son in recent months.

Straka had been required to play in the playoffs in order to reach his four-event membership minimum for 2025, but amid his circumstances, the world No. 16’s requirements have been reduced to two events.

Justin Rose

The final European Ryder Cup man not making the trip to Abu Dhabi is Justin Rose. The Englishman currently finds himself 19th in the season-long rankings, but has limited himself just one playoff event.

As a result, Rose will return to action for the DP World Tour Championship next week.

Paul Waring

Paul Waring will not be back at Yas Links to defend the crown he won 12 months ago. Waring has spent the majority of his campaign over in America on the PGA Tour having earned his card for 2025.

His year has been hampered by injury though, having not played since the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

Joaquin Niemann

It has been an incredible year for Joaquin Niemann, having won five times on the LIV circuit in 2025. Like the years previous, Niemann has also turned out on the DP World Tour, having finish seventh in the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2024.

The Chilean will not be returning to the playoffs this time around though.

Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace had been in contention for a spot at the Ryder Cup earlier this year, before just missing out. His priorities now lie with keeping hold of his card on the PGA Tour card, with the Englishman playing the World Wide Technology Championship this week instead.