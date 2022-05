Sergio Garcia seethed at a rules official at the Wells Fargo, claiming he “couldn’t wait to leave” the PGA Tour.

The Spaniard is known for not hiding his emotions on the course – but there are plenty of other stars who have thrown their toys out the pram too.

Whether it’s throwing clubs, sacking caddies or walking off altogether, golf has seen plenty of furious outbursts.

We’ve selected a few of the best down the years.

Hit NEXT to get started...