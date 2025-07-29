Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The final regular event of the season is here on the PGA Tour – and some big names are on the cusp of missing out on the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs.

These days, only the top 70 players make the three-tournament playoffs starting at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Plenty of the PGA Tour’s popular names have work to do, therefore, at this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

So while Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Aaron Rai will lead the European challenge in North Carolina, there will be the added intrigue of FedEx Cup “bubble watch.”

After the top 70 make it to the first event in Memphis, 50 players proceed to the BMW Championship in Maryland, before the final 30 players remaining go for the $10million top prize in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

These are the names hovering around the top-70 that will be sweating on their FedEx Cup involvement this week…

Adam Scott

The Australian is down to 85th in the standings and will need to challenge at the Wyndham Championship if he is to have a chance of making it to Memphis.

Tom Kim

An indifferent season for the young South Korean has left him needing to finish at least solo-third if he is to squeeze inside the top-70. After a recent caddie and coach change, a missed cut at the 3M Open last week provided little evidence that he’ll have the big week he needs, even as the champion here in 2022.

Billy Horschel

We can categorically rule Horschel out of the running. The former FedEx Cup champion had hip surgery back in May, ending his hopes of a Ryder Cup debut. He hopes to return in time for the FedEx Cup Fall season, and is slowly working his way back after successful surgery.

Gary Woodland

Woodland is 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, so it is all or nothing this week. He finished T20 on 15-under-par at the 3M, but has only mustered one top-ten this season, a tie for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Max Homa

Homa could well need a win at the Wyndham. He is 106th in the FedEx Cup standings and while he has become more consistent after a galling start to the season, a victory would be some turnaround for the popular Californian to squeeze inside the top 70.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler is currently on the inside of the bubble at 61st in the standings, but things can change quickly. The American had a promising week at The Open, with a closing 65 launching him into a tie for 14th, while he was T28 at last week’s 3M. While his priority will be to make it to Memphis, Fowler will also have one eye on gaining ground ahead of the following week’s BMW Championship.

Joel Dahmen

Having split recently with his longtime caddie, Dahmen is adjusting to life without his close friend on the fairways. Dahmen is N0.101 in the FedEx Cup standings so will need to contend at the Wyndham to make it through to the FedEx St Jude Championship.