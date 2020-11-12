search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News7 players who could break the Masters 'rookie curse' this week

Golf News

7 players who could break the Masters 'rookie curse' this week

By bunkered.co.uk11 November, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Green Jackets Major Championships rookies Tour News
Masters Leaderboard

You have to go all the way back to 1979 to find the last time a player won The Masters on their tournament debut.

Not since Fuzzy Zoeller beat Tom Watson and Ed Sneed on the second extra hole of a sudden death playoff has somebody slipped into the Green Jacket at the first time of asking.

Zoeller, in fact, is one of only three players to have won on their first appearance at The Masters, fortifying the widely-held conviction that Augusta National is a golf course where experience really counts.

This year’s 95-man field comprises no fewer than 26 first-timers, all of whom will be desperate to emulate Zoeller and burst this particular hoodoo. Some, it must be said, have an especially strong chance.

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over the rookies who could contend.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started.

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jackets

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - rookies

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
play button
IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review
Stewart Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters: Round 3 tee times
'Dull and numb' Bryson DeChambeau MAKES cut at the Masters
The Masters: Bryson DeChambeau in danger of missing cut
Rory McIlroy believes he can still win Masters after fightback
The prize money at the Masters will make your eyes water

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow