And just like that, the Open Championship is right around the corner.

That also means the summer golf season is well underway, and a new issue of bunkered has arrived.

Allow our ultimate summer bucket list and essential short game cheat codes to transform the next couple of months and ensure you get the best from them.

With tour pro tips to get up and down every time and expert advice on how to get fit, the game will be a mere breeze.

Hopefully you didn’t think we were finished there, because we’re not. Alongside the mag, expect a special Open preview and a driving masterclass mag delivered by our gear gurus.

Here’s why you should grab an issue…

• Inside Bryson DeChambeau’s epic US Open celebrations

• Rory McIlroy breaks silence after US Open disappearing act

Open preview

To celebrate the 152nd edition of golf’s oldest championship, we spoke to past champions Henrik Stenson and Mark Calcavecchia to get the lowdown on winning at Royal Troon. Want to know what it’s like playing the course and others in Ayrshire & Arran? This is the place…

Bomb it!

Three mags for the price of one! As well as the July issue and Open preview, we’ve got the ultimate guide to smashing it off the tee. From practice drills to adding yards and fairway finders to technique pointers, our performance editors have shared it all.

Soren Kjeldsen EXCLUSIVE!

The Dane has played over 700 times on the DP World Tour, so he knows a thing or two about it. He’s also one of the nicest blokes in golf and has a filthy short game to match. He’s shared some of his secrets and cheat codes for around the green.

Summer bucket list

The peak months of the year have arrived, so don’t waste them. Long days, beating sunshine, it’s perfect for golf, so we created a list of goals you must complete this summer.

Georgia Hall EXCLUSIVE!

From one Open to the next. The AIG Women’s Open is almost here and it’s set to take centre stage at none other than the Old Course in St Andrews. Georgia Hall has been there and done it and, spoiler alert, she’s very excited about this year’s tournament.

New gear

As always, our guys are back with more intel you need about the latest equipment from the game’s biggest brands including a brand new TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver…

Travel

It’s summer holiday season and that means one thing: golf holiday. We might have found heaven on earth, whilst you can learn why Canada and Lisbon should be on your radar.

The July issue of bunkered is on sale now from all good retailers. You can also subscribe and never miss an issue – click here for more.