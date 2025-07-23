Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Good news – another issue of bunkered has hit the shelves. This time, it’s the August-September 2025 issue.
The headline act on this occasion is a man who is no stranger to the big stage: former Wales internationalist and Real Madrid hero Gareth Bale.
Meanwhile, we’ve got other exclusives with Angel Hidalgo and Marco Penge, as well as all the other usual bits you know and love.
Here are seven reasons why you should buy a copy…
• Nelly Korda makes feelings clear towards women’s Masters
• Charley Hull addresses AIG Women’s Open chances
Gareth Bale EXCLUSIVE!
bunkered. Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order. Everyone wants to know when Bale will turn professional, so our man Michael McEwan posed the question. He sat down with the golf-obsessed Welshman for a wide-ranging chat.
Angel Hidalgo EXCLUSIVE!
Hidalgo is a swashbuckling Spaniard making his mark on tour and, as Ben Parsons found out, he doesn’t want to be a boring golfer. “I want to entertain,” Hidalgo insisted.
Best 19th Hole REVEALED
You need to know where to relax and enjoy a pint after a round, so we went digging. Here are the results of the best 19th hole in golf – and what makes each a must-visit.
The Big Balls Test
James Tait and Lewis Fraser worked their way through no fewer than 18 (!) different golf balls to bring you the ultimate balls test. If you’re looking for a ball to put in play, you need to check this out.
• Ryder Cup venue for 2031 match is revealed
• Caddie misses out on six-figure Open payday after UK ban
New Gear
Coming back for the lowdown on new gear? You’re in the right place. This issue, our gurus got their hands on new TaylorMade spider putters, Odyssey putters, a Motocaddy remote trolley, and Titleist balls.
Performance
It’s well and truly links season, as the world’s best golfers take to the game in its original form. Now, with the help of Alistair Kyle, you can master it with these shots. We also caught up with our man Zach Gould to put some work in at the gym.
Travel
Lewis Fraser has also been busy travelling – pitching up in Tunisia and at Mach Dunes. He’ll tell you all about those trips himself, and we’ll tell you about golf in Morocco and California.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses