Three regular events remain on the DP World Tour before the circuit makes its annual two-week stop in the Middle East for the season-ending playoffs.

Following the Korea Championship later this month, the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will book their place in the playoff opener at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

From there, the top 50 will move onto the season finale in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship, where the year-long champion will be crowned.

Last year’s title was won by Rory McIlroy, who banked his sixth Race to Dubai honour at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

He will have plans to add win No. 7 to his collection come next month, and currently finds himself sat on top of the standings thanks to yet another impressive year that has included wins at the Masters and Amgen Irish Open.

Further down the rankings though there is work to be done for a number of big-name DP World Tour stars if they are to make it to playoff No. 1 in Abu Dhabi.

From Ryder Cup winners, to Tour stalwarts, here is a look at who needs a late push to break their way into the top-70.

Shane Lowry

First on the list is Shane Lowry. Despite being one of the top players in the world, Lowry finds himself 154th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, having spent the majority of his year in the United States.

His showings at the four majors proved underwhelming, and having played just two regular DP World Tour events, his points tally is lacking.

In a bid to try and play his way to Abu Dhabi later this month, Europe’s Ryder Cup hero has entered this week’s Spanish Open in Madrid and next week’s DP World India Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood

Another Ryder Cup star who currently finds himself outside the bubble is Tommy Fleetwood. A staple of the DP World Tour, the Englishman runs the risk of missing out on a spot in Abu Dhabi, as he currently sits 90th in the standings.

In order to play his way back into the top 70, Fleetwood has committed to play in India next week alongside Lowry.

Sepp Straka

A third European Ryder Cupper outside the top 70 is Sepp Straka. Like many other of his teammates, the majority of Straka’s commitments lie in the United States, leaving him low down in the Race To Dubai Rankings.

Straka has no plans to play any of the remaining events, and will more than likely spend his time at home following the recent birth of his child.

His last playoff showing came in the season finale in Dubai two years ago.

Min Woo Lee

Another member who has made limited DP World Tour starts this campaign is Min Woo Lee. Having played his way into the two playoff events in 2024, the Australian looks set to miss out this time around, currently sitting 92nd in the rankings.

Joaquin Niemann

Another man who featured last year but is at risk of not making it to Abu Dhabi this time around is Joaquin Niemann. Having spent the majority of this year with LIV Golf, he sits well off the cut line in 112th in the rankings.

He is back in Spain this week, but will need a big showing to join fellow LIV members Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Tom McKibbin and Patrick Reed in the top 70.

Angel Hidalgo

The eye-catching Angel Hidalgo has become a fan favourite on the DP World Tour over the past year, but risks missing the circuit’s two big events in the Middle East.

Despite playing 23 times this year, Hidalgo finds himself on the wrong side of the cut off line, currently in 79th. He will be hoping a big showing in his Spanish Open defence this week moves him in the right direction.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Another who has grinded away this campaign without too much success is Alex Fitzpatrick. Big things were expected of the younger Fitzpatrick this time around, having impressed in 2024.

The Englishman played his way into the playoffs last campaign, but faces an uphill battle this time around. With three events left to play, Fitzpatrick sits 114th in the rankings, with his brother Matthew already qualified for the trip to Abu Dhabi.