The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner. No, not the DP World Tour Playoffs, Christmas. But before then, golfers have A LOT to look forward to.

Ahead of the professional golf season coming to a close, there’s the small matter of Sports Personality of the Year, a race for tour cards and the prospect of two huge Ryder Cup announcements. Oh, and Tiger might give us all an early present…

Here are seven things to get excited about before Christmas.

Will Rory McIlroy win SPOTY?

It’s simply now or never for Rory – and golf – at BBC Sports Personality of the Year. No golfer has won the award since Sir Nick Faldo allllll the way back in 1989, and Masters champ McIlroy has the most undeniable chance to add his name to the honours list this year. The Northern Irishman has slipped into the Green Jacket to complete the career grand slam and won an away Ryder Cup, cementing his status as one of Europe’s greatest ever sportsmen. Another snub would surely spell the end of golf’s fragmented relationship with the prize.

Will Tiger play?

If McIlroy is right, we won’t see Tiger Woods play competitively until 2026. After the 15-time major champ ruptured his left Achilles tendon in March – whilst ramping up preparations for a separate injury return – McIlroy said fans will hopefully see him next year. He’s probably right, but footage has emerged of Woods hitting golf shots again, so it’s impossible to rule out. The Hero World Challenge came too soon last year before teeing it up alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship, and that could be the case again this time around. If not, expect to see Woods in TGL action on January 13. Plenty of eyes will be on Jupiter Links GC vs New York GC in Florida.

Who’ll win the Race to Dubai?

The DP World Tour season is fast-approaching its season-ending play-offs. And that means we’re ever closer to crowning the latest Race to Dubai champion. McIlroy currently holds a nice – but not insurmountable – lead at the top, while Tyrrell Hatton and Marco Penge head the chasing pack. Of course, it would be McIlroy’s seventh ‘Order of Merit’ victory, moving him within one of Colin Montgomerie’s record. After winning it for the third consecutive year in 2024, the 35-year-old set his sights on Monty’s number. “I’m going to go for my seventh next year and try to chase Monty down.”

Will any big names lose their PGA Tour cards?

With fewer PGA Tour cards available ahead of the 2026 season, there’s even more intrigue in the Fall Series. Only the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup standings, through the RSM Classic, will earn full playing rights on the circuit next season and that means some big names are in trouble. Max Homa is safe via wins in 2023, but the likes of Michael Thorbjornsen, Joel Dahmen and Matt Kuchar need results – and fast.

Who’ll finish the year as LPGA No.1?

What a difference a year makes. Nelly Korda ended her 2024 season as the dominant force in women’s golf after lifting seven LPGA titles. Fast forward 12 months, however, and the American is winless and sixth in the tour’s standings. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul leads the way, with Minjee Lee the closest challenger. The safe money to finish atop the ladder is 22-year-old world No.1 Thitikul, who has finished second three times in her last five starts.

LIV movers and shakers

LIV Golf will potentially look to replace six players from last year’s roster, who were relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit. Among those were former Open champion Henrik Stenson and wildcard Anthony Kim, albeit the rumour mill has been quiet. The most noise so far has come from Stingers GC, who teased a new addition last week – only to announce the signing of South African rugby union legend Brian Habana as an ambassador. Meanwhile, Martin Kaymer recently told bunkered.co.uk he’s in talks with DP World Tour stars to complete his Cleeks GC side. The 2026 season starts in February but expect some movement this side of Christmas.

2027 Ryder Cup captaincy announcements?

Chants of “two more years!” echoed around Bethpage Black as Luke Donald captained Team Europe to back-to-back Ryder Cup wins and a first on US soil since 2012 last month. He was named the 2025 captain in November 2023, so it’s likely golf fans will know before Christmas whether the Englishman will return to Adare Manor seeking a hat-trick. Bradley, meanwhile, was a later appointment, with the announcement made in June last year. But with pressure on the PGA of America, it would be little surprise to see the governing body move quickly for their next captain.

