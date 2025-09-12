Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A handful of big-name players are at risk of losing their PGA Tour cards in the coming weeks, as the FedEx Cup Fall Series takes place.

Seven events – beginning at this week’s Procore Championship and running through the RSM Classic in November – will determine who has playing rights in on the established circuit next season.

Only the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup standings come the end of the Fall season will earn a full PGA Tour card for 2025/2026, while the top 125 will earn conditional PGA Tour status.

Here are eight players fighting for their futures…

• ‘I didn’t cheat’ – Tour pro speaks out after BMW PGA DQ

• Francesco Molinari outlines Europe’s plan to tame Ryder Cup crowd

Rasmus Hojgaard (85th)

Despite enjoying a strong season in Europe, and qualifying for his first Ryder Cup, Rasmus Hojgaard has struggled in his debut season in the States. He hasn’t managed a top-ten on Tour this season and will have some work to do after making his bow at Bethpage Black.

Michael Thorbjornsen (88th)

After topping the PGA Tour University rankings in 2024, the big-hitting Michael Thorbjornsen earned a crack at the big time. But he’s languishing in 88th place on the FedEx Cup standings after a string of missed cuts in the first half of the year.

Matt Wallace (92nd)

The Englishman was heartbroken to miss out on another Ryder Cup, but he’ll turn his attention to retaining his PGA Tour card after this week’s BMW PGA Championship. Wallace, 35, was exempt through 2025 after winning the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.

Joel Dahmen (93rd)

Fan-favourite Joel Dahmen might come to rue his costly finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, where he bogeyed his final three holes to finish second. Like Wallace, it would have secured him a two-year exemption on Tour. Now, he’s in a Fall fight at 93rd.

• Matt Fitzpatrick has golf ball ‘stolen’ in bizarre rules incident

• Andy Murray reveals plans to enter Open Qualifying

Alex Noren (105th)

Noren has one thing going for him in the hunt to secure a PGA Tour card for next season: he’s bang in form. The veteran Swede has finished inside the top ten in his last two PGA Tour starts and won at The Belfry last month, too. At No. 105, he doesn’t have too much work to do.

Harry Higgs (112th)

Another cult-hero with plenty to think about is Harry Higgs. The American lost his card in 2023 but earned it back in stunning style last year, winning consecutive events on the Korn Ferry Tour. His position of 112th could’ve been a lot better had he beat Ryan Fox in a play-off earlier this season.

Matt Kuchar (127th)

Nine-time Tour winner Matt Kuchar is making his first start since the Wyndham Championship, in August, this week. The 47-year-old became fully exempt for the first time in 2002 but is 127th in the FedEx Cup standings this year. Kuchar earned his card for the season with a 109th finish last term.

Adam Hadwin (136th)

Few would have predicted the Canadian to be this low in the standings heading into the Fall. However, Hadwin has missed four cuts in his last six events and has finished inside the top ten just once all season. The 2017 Valspar Championship winner needs a big result – and soon.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.