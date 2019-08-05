search
HomeGolf News8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend

By Michael McEwan05 August, 2019
Wyndham Championship PGA Tour Korn Ferry Tour Q-SChool Tour cards Sedgefield Country Club
Pga Tour Logo

The final regular PGA Tour event of the 2019/20 season spelled good news for JT Poston, who claimed his first victory on golf’s most lucrative circuit.

For others, however, the Wyndham Championship was far less successful, with several huge names failing to retain their playing privileges for next season.

With only the top 125 players on the FedEx Cup standings getting to hold on to their cards, the pressure was on to deliver at Sedgefield Country Club. And for some, it proved to be a challenge too far.

Over the following few pages, check out some of the high-profile players who are heading back to Q-School. 

Hit the Next button below to get started...

