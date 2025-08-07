Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We’ve all fallen foul to golf’s complex rule book at times – but some mistakes on the course are far more damaging than others.

Like these…

Ian Woosnam, The 2001 Open

Woosnam was heading towards a Claret Jug at Royal Lytham & St Annes. That was until he was informed by his caddie Myles Byrne after taking the lead on the first hole on Sunday that he had an extra driver in his bag. He was carrying his 15 clubs, one more than the legal limit, and was handed a two-shot penalty, derailing his hopes.

2. Roberto De Vicenzo, The 1968 Masters

Perhaps the most heartbreaking tale in Augusta history, De Vicenzo cost himself the chance of a playoff when he signed a scorecard that had been erroneously marked by his playing partner Tommy Aaron. His birdie three had been marked down as a four on the 17th, and in those days, a score higher than actually played must stand as returned.

3. Dustin Johnson, The 2010 PGA Championship

DJ was set for a three-man playoff with Martin Kaymer and Bubba Watson at Whistling Straits, but hadn’t realised he had grounded his club in one of the many indiscernible bunkers on the final hole. He was told by a rules official afterwards and was struck with a two-shot penalty.

4. Tiger Woods, The 2013 Masters

One of the more famous rules blunders Woods inadvertently revealed after his second round at Augusta National that he’d taken a bad drop on the par-5 15th by moving his ball two yards further back from his original shot, which struck the pin and found the water. Woods, was retroactively docked two strokes after risking a DQ.

5. Morgan Pressel, 2012 Sybase Match Play

The reluctance to penalise slow play often causes consternation, but Pressel learned about the rules the hard way. When 3-up after 12 in her semi-final match against Azahara Munoz, Pressel was told she had taken two minutes and nine seconds to play three shots, 39 seconds over the allotted 30 seconds per shot. The hole was awarded to Munoz, who won the match.

6. Lexi Thomson, The 2017 ANA Inspiration

Thompson was penalised for putting her ball down in the wrong spot, but the incident was only spotted afterwards by a TV viewer. She was given a two-stroke penalty for playing from the wrong place, then docked a further two shots for returning an incorrect scorecard.It cost Thompson the title, but a much-needed change in the rules soon meant players could not be punished for signing incorrect scorecards after breaches they didn’t know about.

7. Mark Roe, The 2003 Open

Roe was three shots off the lead heading into the final round at Royal St. Georges, only to be disqualified by the R&A for an old rules infringement after it was found he had failed to exchange scorecards before teeing off with Swedish playing partner Jesper Parnevik.

8. Phil Mickelson, The 2018 US Open

Unlike in some other cases, this did not cost Mickelson the tournament, but his “hitting a ball in motion” penalty was nonetheless bizarre. After overhitting a bogey putt at Shinnecock Hills, his ball wasn’t slowing and Mickelson ran after his ball and hit it back up the green while it was still rolling. Two strokes was the penalty for that one.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.