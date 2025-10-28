Sign up for our daily newsletter
It all comes down to this. The 30th edition of The Rolex Grand Final takes place this week and will see 20 players seal their DP World Tour card for next season.
The season-ending showpiece is taking place at Club de Golf Alcanada, in Mallorca, where 45 players will line up for the final time on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2025.
And after 28 events spanning 18 countries and three continents, we already know some of the names who will play on the DP World Tour next year. That includes current Road to Mallorca leader JC Ritchie, Scotsman David Law and former British Masters champ Renato Paratore.
But with the winner at Alcanada set to receive 640 points, no-one is out of the running to earn a life-changing promotion.
Here are eight notable names who could earn a DP World Tour card this week…
Joshua Berry
The 20-year-old Englishman has all-but secured his playing rights on the DP World Tour next season, but he will be delighted with conformation on Sunday. A name to remember after lifting his maiden HotelPlanner Tour title in March.
Daniel van Tonder
The South African’s 11 starts on the HotelPlanner Tour this season is the least of any man in the Grand Final. A former DP World Tour winner who won twice on the feeder circuit this year. He will more than likely make a return to the top table.
Rocco Repetto Taylor
Another name for the future. Repetto Taylor was playing on an invite when he won the Challenge de Cadiz on home soil this season. The 22-year-old has been in fine form since and sits 14th in the Road to Mallorca standings ahead of a big week.
Hugo Townsend
The son of two-time Ryder Cup player Peter Townsend, Hugo is 15th in the season-long standings and is closing in on a first promotion to the DP World Tour. The Swede won the GAC Rosa Challenge Tour in Poland.
David Horsey
Horsey, a four-time DP World Tour winner, is undoubtedly one of the most experienced players in the field. The Englishman’s win in France this summer was his first in ten years, and he’s currently 28th on the ladder.
Wilco Nienaber
The big-hitting Nienaber is no stranger to the DP World Tour, but he’ll need a good result this week to claim his card for 2026. The South African is 29th on the standings, despite winning the NTT DATA Pro-Am by seven.
James Morrison
With over 400 appearances on the DP World Tour, it would be no surprise to see Morrison lift his game this week. The Englishman’s win in June was his first in ten years. At No. 36 on the standings, though, he needs a strong finish.
Adri Arnaus
The Spaniard is bidding to make a return to the DP World Tour, where he won for the first time in 2022. The 31-year-old is 38th in the Road to Mallorca rankings and would become the first player to win the HotelPlanner Tour’s season finale on two occasions.
