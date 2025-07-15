Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With The Open set to get underway on Thursday, there is one other place at Royal Portrush commanding plenty of attention.

As always, the merch tent is HUGE – and bursting at the seams with clothing, accessories and, well, things you’d only buy at The Open.

We ventured into the colossal tent and dodged thousands of punters to find some of the coolest things to buy.

Here are eight…

Pin flag card holder

Cost: £20

Keeping your card intact is tricky in these conditions, but not if you’ve a steady holder. This is how to do that in Open style.

Adidas bucket hat

Cost: £60

Bucket hats are a phenomenon that simply won’t go away. One look at this little Adidas number and it’s easy to see why.

153rd baseball jersey

Cost: £80

The prize for arguably the most bizarre item in the Open shop goes to the 153rd baseball jersey. One for the MLB fans.

Calamity fairway head over

Cost: £50

Sensational. It’s a calamity if you don’t buy this fairway wood headcover from the Open shop this week. Front and back, it’s stunning.

18th flag key ring

Cost: £15

Few things have caught our performance editor Lewis Fraser’s eyes like this little beauty. A nice touch to serve as a constant Open reminder.

Can cooler

Cost: £6

One of the most versatile gifts in the Open shop. And if you’re watching the weekend action from home, the can cooler is a must have.

Open tee bag

Cost: £25

Pulling this out on the first tee is a surefire way to spark confidence. Also comes in purple, but the white is classy.

Champion golfer towel

Cost: £25

Towels fly off the shelves all week from the Open shop – and this one will undoubtedly be popular. Yes, EVERY past champ is on here.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.