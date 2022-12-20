8 reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered

It’s new issue day at bunkered Towers – a day we like very much.

Issue 198 is on sale now, and it’s crammed full of all the top-notch content you could wish for.

Whether it’s the inside scoop on the biggest saga engulfing the pro game, the latest gear, top-quality instruction or interviews with tour stars, we’ve got it all.

This issue also comes with our free 36-page travel guide, designed to help you plan your next golf break.

Keep reading to find out why it's a must-buy...

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers... part 2!

• Monty: Tiger Woods should have retired at St Andrews



LIV Golf world exclusive

Think you know LIV Golf? Think again. For the first time ever, and through the eyes of the men who have made it happen, we reveal the true, unfiltered facts behind the Saudi-backed startup which has shaken golf to its core.

Brothers in arms

Barely out of school, Connor and Gregor Graham are already among Scotland’s leading amateurs. The Blairgowrie siblings sat down with Lewis Fraser to set out their goal to reach the pinnacle of the game we all love.

The major champ who never was

For 45 minutes in 1957, Jackie Pung was the US Women’s Open champion. Then she wasn’t. Michael McEwan delves into what is arguably the most incredible near-miss in the history of golf.

Fine-tune your game

Sometimes the small margins can make the biggest difference when it comes to shaving a few strokes. Fintan Bonner, senior instructor at St Andrews Links, lends his top tips for making the most of the marginal gains.

The best interviews

Here at bunkered we like to bring you the latest gossip from the tour. Aussie stalwart Cam Percy puts the world to rights with his thoughts on LIV, the PGA Tour and THAT radio interview, while DP World Tour new boy Nathan Kimsey reflects on his second chance at the top level. We also hear the inspirational story of the soldier overcoming life-changing injuries through the game of golf.

• Charlie Woods reveals Tiger is a forgetful caddie



• The best Christmas gifts for golfers

New gear

The new season is just around the corner, and the latest equipment is hitting the shelves. With 12 pages dedicated to the latest and greatest irons, our gear editor James Tait’s overview is comprehensive.

Lessons

Our tuition panel are back with their top tips to help you take your game to the next level, while LPGA star Megan Khang shares her advice on how to keep scoring when the conditions get tough.

FREE travel guide

That’s right – our 36-page travel guide is back! Featuring 36 pages on the best destinations, in far off lands and closer to home, it’s got everything you need to help you plan the golf trip of a lifetime.

Issue 198 of bunkered is on sale now from all good retailers. To make sure you never miss an issue, check out our subscriber offer here.