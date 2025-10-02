Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We could give you THREE reasons to buy the new November 2025 issue of bunkered, but that wouldn’t be enough.

If you didn’t already know, NBA legend Stephen Curry is the latest bunkered cover star after he sat down with Ben Parsons for an exclusive (and unmissable) chat.

There’s so, so much more in there, though, so keep reading to find out what’s in store and why you should grab a copy now…

Steph Curry EXCLUSIVE!

The four-time NBA champion isn’t content with achieving superstardom in basketball. Curry is on a mission to transform golf for young players, and he fancies an improbable go at life on tour. You’ll want to read this.

Justin Rose EXCLUSIVE!

Fresh from yet more Ryder Cup success, golf legend Justin Rose is here to help you and your game. We caught up with the Englishman to find out six ways you can play better golf more often. All in his very own words…

The UK’s best Par-3s

It’s the small packages that are best ones, and that’s why we’re celebrating par-3s in this issue. Join us as we count down the 50 very best short holes the United Kingdom has to offer. Expect to see a few of your favourites in here.

Old Course review

Not that Old Course… performance editor Lewis Fraser and gear editor James Tait took on the ‘new’ Old Course at Trump International, in Aberdeen, to get a first look at the ‘Greatest 36 holes in golf’. You can read what the pair made of it.

Winter guide

Welcome back, winter. The cold months are here once again, but don’t fret. Inside our 2025/26 guide, you’ll find our best tips to fix your game this winter, the pick of the places to tee it up, and even a chance to win some clobber…

New gear

If you’re already thinking about Christmas presents, we don’t blame you. Especially if you’re thinking about getting yourself – or someone you love – some new golf gear. How about wedges, a putter, or a brand-spanking new utility wood?

Performance

There are no excuses for not working on your golf game this winter, and we’re here to help. Our performance panel returns with more advice on how to become a ‘wedge wizard’ and hit more fairways. Yes please.

Travel

From Alicante and Mexico to Turkey and the Cotswolds, the latest travel section is packed with golf holiday inspo. Pack your bags and go play golf, you deserve it.