Summer is upon us, and golf season has arrived.

Of course, the most important thing is that another issue of bunkered is set to hit the shelves.

With the US Open around the corner, we got the lowdown from two-time champion Retief Goosen as part of a preview that will tee you up for America’s national championship.

It’s all about forgiveness this month, though, and our special has the best clubs, tips and insight to help you out on the course.

All the regulars and a couple of other exclusive features are in there, too, so here’s why you should pick up the June issue of bunkered.

• Rory McIlroy responds to Tiger Woods rift reports

• Rory McIlroy: “Stars are aligning” ahead of PGA Championship

Forgiveness special

Make golf easy! The game is hard enough as it is, so we’re here to make it easier. From instruction and equipment to learning from the best, there’s 16 pages led by women’s world No. 1 Nelly Korda on what to play and how to play it.

Retief Goosen EXCLUSIVE!

Before the major season flies past us, we’ve set the scene for the Pinehurst and the third major of the men’s calendar. Special guest Retief Goosen knows a thing or two about it, being a two-time champ, and he says, “it’s all about pars.”

Editor’s Choice

Before we even touch on the new gear section, how about a 46-page pullout? Our editors have chosen the best gear you can get your hands on this year and compiled it into the ultimate guide for 2024. It’s hard to know where to start, so allow the experts to help you smash the rest of the season.

Coastal Erosion

Over 100 golf courses in Scotland are facing the threat of coastal erosion as rising sea levels and storms threaten the country’s great venues. So, with futures on the line, Michael McEwan got stuck into it and detailed the problem across six pages.

St Andrews… reversed!

Fingers crossed you’ll have checked out our recent YouTube video on playing the Old Course at St Andrews with a twist. On a day like any other, we sent McEwan and James Tait to play it backwards, and the results are incredible.

Performance

There’s no better time than now to get out and put the practice to the test. But if you’re looking for more pointers to get the edge this summer, then we have just the section for you. Our expert panel can help you go even lower out there.

New gear

Meanwhile, why not try out some new toys? Expect ShotScope watches, new TaylorMade balls, Ping irons and much more as we spill the beans on some of the best new products you need to add to your armoury.

Travel

The weather might be picking up at home, but you’ll want to pack the cases (and clubs) when you see what we have in store this issue. Fancy playing links golf in the Indian Ocean, or a classic trip to the Algarve? Well, we do too.

The June issue of bunkered is on sale now from all good retailers. You can also subscribe and never miss an issue – click here for more.