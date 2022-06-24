search
8 things Matt Fitzpatrick gets for winning the US Open

Golf News

8 things Matt Fitzpatrick gets for winning the US Open

By Jamie Hall20 June, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick US Open USGA The Country Club The majors
Matt Fitzpatrick Us Open Prizes

Matt Fitzpatrick is the new US Open champion, and as a result gets to enjoy all the perks that come with it.

As well as being able to call himself a major winner, there are plenty of other goodies heading his way too.

In fact, there are no less than eight prizes on offer. Here’s what he’s walking away with.

The US Open trophy

One of the most iconic trophies in sport, it’s 18 inches tall and made of sterling silver. Now, it’s Fitzpatrick’s for the next year.

• Matt Fitzpatrick makes history with major win

• Pepperel rips Poulter, Westwood and Garcia

A massive payday

On the eve of the tournament, the USGA announced a huge increase in the prize money on offer. That means the lad from Sheffield is walking away with a cheque for $3.15 million. Not bad.

A 10-year exemption

US Open qualifying is infamously arduous. But Fitzpatrick won’t have to worry about that for a while; he’s exempt for the next decade.

More exemptions

In line with the other majors, winning one gets you a five-year exemption to each of the others. That means plenty of guaranteed opportunities for the 27-year-old to add to his title. He’s into the PLAYERS Championship for the next five years, too.

World ranking points

Thanks to his career-changing week, Fitzpatrick will collect 100 world ranking points. That’s sure to see him shoot up the standings this week.

• Grayson Murray has TWO meltdowns at US Open

• US Open: 6 big names to miss the cut

FedEx Cup points

Unlike regular tour events, which offer 100 points to the winner, the majors offer 500. That could be absolutely crucial, with more millions to be won at the end of the season.

Senior exemptions

It might be a way off, but Fitzpatrick already has his first guaranteed starts on the senior circuit. Once he turns 50, he’s guaranteed five starts at the US Senior Open and a lifetime ticket to the Senior PGA and the Senior Open.

PGA Tour membership

Winning the US Open means his PGA Tour status is secure for the next five years, saving him the stress of Q school if the wheels come off.

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

