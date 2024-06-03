Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre is a PGA Tour winner.

Say it again for the people at the back: Robert MacIntyre is a PGA Tour winner!

The 27-year-old Scot held off a stellar chasing pack to win the RBC Canadian Open – his first victory on the US-based circuit.

With dad Dougie on caddying duty, MacIntyre closed with a two-under 68 to win by a shot from Ben Griffin at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.

It’s a win that comes with a whole load of perks, too.

Here’s a rundown of what the Oban man is going to receive off the back of that success…

1. A massive FedEx Cup bump

MacIntyre’s win bagged him 500 FedEx Cup points, taking his season’s total to 910.812. That saw him climb to 32nd on the season-long standings. Bear in mind, the top 30 players following the BMW Championship in August advance to East Lake for the season finale, the Tour Championship.

2. The biggest payday of his career

Bob banked $1,692,000 courtesy of his victory – the single biggest cheque of his career. That takes his season’s earnings on the PGA Tour to $2,825,146 from just 16 events. That’s more than Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland, to name but a few.

3. A significant OWGR jump

Starting last week, MacIntyre was ranked 76th on the Official World Golf Ranking. The 40-plus points he bagged for winning in Canada has catapulted him to a career-high 39th. He’s currently the 11th highest European and the fourth highest Brit.

4. A historic piece of silverware

The current Canadian Open trophy has been in use since 1994 and features a map of Canada etched onto the done with various emblematic maple leaves, cupping the bowl. Around the circumference of the dome are enameled flags representing each province and territory. Amongst those to have their name inscribed on it are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Nick Price and Vijay Singh.

5. A two-year PGA Tour exemption

MacIntyre’s win triggered the customary two-year exemption for winning full field PGA Tour events. That comes into effect from the end of this season, meaning he has secured his playing rights on the US-based circuit for, at least, 2025 and 2026.

6. Signature Event playing rights

You know those lucrative, limited field, extremely-hard-to-get-into Signature Events that the PGA Tour sprinkles throughout its schedule? MacIntyre is now eligible for the next two of those: this week’s Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship later this month.

7. US Open qualification

Had he not won in Canada, MacIntyre would be en route to Final Qualifying for the US Open today. There are ten 36-hole shootouts taking place across the US with only a handful of places available for next week’s championship at Pinehurst. But he doesn’t need to worry about that now. His win gets him in meaning he can kick back, relax and enjoy his Monday in peace.

8. 2025 playing opps

With great power success comes great responsibility opportunity. Courtesy of his win in Canada, MacIntyre can now add the following events to his schedule for 2025: The Sentry, The PLAYERS Championship, The Masters and the PGA Championship. Nice work if you can get it!