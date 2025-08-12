Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With one event to play in LIV Golf’s regular season in Indianapolis, a whole host of players are competing for their futures.

For some it is all or nothing, with those finishing in the Drop Zone losing their place on the league roster all together for the 2026 season.

Those who finish above the relegation spots though are far from safe. Players ending the campaign between 25th and 48th in the league standings find themselves in the Open Zone.

Per LIV rules, players finishing in these positions without a contract for the following season are in danger of being dropped by their teams.

This has left an array of players at risk, from tournament winners to major champions. They will get the chance to either move into the Lock Zone, or do enough to impress the 13 franchises at The Club at Chatham Hills this week.

Here is a look at those who may not return to LIV Golf in 2026.

• 3 big names in danger of imminent LIV Golf relegation

• Tommy Fleetwood opens up on latest PGA Tour heartache

Graeme McDowell

One of LIV’s founding players, Graeme McDowell has been a mainstay on the roster ever since the league burst onto the scene at Centurion three years ago.

Currently 34th in the standings though, McDowell will need a big showing in Indiana to move his name into the Lock Zone. Having found himself in the same situation last season, the Northern Irishman was brought back in by Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka for 2025.

Whether he will receive the same offer this time around though remains to be seen.

Richard Bland

Another European whose future is at risk is Richard Bland. Now in his 50s, Bland has played some of the best golf of his career since making the move to LIV.

With one regular season event in 2025 to play, however, the two-time senior major champion currently sits on the wrong side of the Open Zone line in 26th.

Sam Horsfield

Another LIV original, Sam Horsfield is also at danger of not returning for 2026. It has been another tough year for the Majesticks, with his three captains, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Henrik Stenson battling relegation.

Horsfield is also not out of the dark though, and if he remains in the Open Zone come the end of this week, he will be relying on a re-call for next season.

Matt Wolff

Once one of golf’s hottest prospects, Matt Wolff finds himself at a crossroads. The former PGA Tour man has failed to replicate the form he showed when bursting onto the PGA Tour scene six years ago, sitting 47th in the LIV standings.

Without a near-perfect week in Indianapolis, he will be relying on RangeGoats captain Bubba Watson giving him another chance in 2026.

Branden Grace

One man who was somewhat controversially given a second chance for 2025 was Branden Grace. Relegated last September, Grace was brought back in by Stinger GC this season.

He once again finds himself facing an uncertain future, with the South African loitering in 35th in the standings.

• LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Prize money payout in full

• Ryder Cup standings: Who’s heading to Bethpage in 2025?

Mito Pereira

The 2025 campaign has been dominated by Chilean Joaquin Niemann, but his fellow countryman Mito Pereira has not been so successful.

The former PGA Tour man has struggled to find his best this season, and currently sits in the final relegation spot. Even if he is able to break out of the Drop Zone this Sunday, he will still be at risk of losing his place in the Open Zone spots.

Henrik Stenson

One man Pereira could overtake is Stenson, who sits in the final Open Zone spot in 48th, one place above the Chilean. If Stenson was to fall into the Drop Zone, his LIV career would be over, despite being a captain.

Avoiding relegation would most likely mean the Swede would return for 2026 as a Majesticks co-captain, however his lack of form could lead Stenson to ask some serious questions about his future.

Lee Westwood

Sitting one spot above him, and in the same situation, is Stenson’s Majesticks co-skipper Lee Westwood. The Englishman will first be concentrating on not falling into the Drop Zone this week, before mapping out a plan for what comes next for him.

Ian Poulter

The one Majesticks captain who finds himself in the most jeopardy is Ian Poulter. The Ryder Cup stalwart sits inside the Drop Zone, and will need a big finish at Chatham Hills to battle his way out.

Even then, he will find himself in the Open Zone, and like his teammates, could have doubts about what he can offer his team moving forward.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.