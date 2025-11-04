Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A former LIV golfer, multiple DP World Tour winners and previous Ryder Cup stars are among the players in a last-ditch effort to win a tour card this week.

That’s because the Final Stage of Q School takes place at Infinitum, in Spain, this week, where 156 names will fight for just 20 cards.

And a gruelling six-round marathon awaits those bidding to earn playing rights on the worldwide circuit next year. So, here are some of the big names about to tackle it…

• 7 notables missing from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

• Marco Penge outlines PGA Tour plans for 2026

Alexander Levy

The 35-year-old hasn’t produced his best stuff in recent years, but it’s easy to forget that he is a five-time DP World Tour winner. Levy has no status left heading into Final Stage.

Yannik Paul

The German has suffered a rapid downfall since 2023, when he almost qualified for Team Europe. Paul officially lost his card at the Genesis Championship last month and now heads back to school.

Oliver Wilson

Wilson, after losing in two playoffs in 2008, qualified for Team Europe and made his Ryder Cup debut. It’s another Q School appearance for the Englishman who almost quit golf after missing the cut in 2018.

Chris Wood

Another ex-Ryder Cupper, Wood might be the player fans want to see win back his card most. The 37-year-old has bravely battled anxiety and made a tour return this year with a first top ten in seven years.

• Robert MacIntyre rates season after missing one goal

• The 20 players who earned a DP World Tour card for 2026

Luis Masaveu

Masaveu is playing on home soil this week and will hope those comforts can earn him a DP World Tour card. He was released from Sergio Garcia’s LIV team, Fireballs GC, earlier this year.

Justin Harding

The 39-year-old South African was once plying his trade on LIV but was axed by the league in 2022. He then spent plenty of time on the sidelines battling injury and is turning to Q School ahead of 2026.

Marc Warren

Warren, a four-time Tour winner, is closing in on his 500th start on the DP World Tour. First, the Scot will need to navigate Final Stage after finishing T11 at Second Stage last week.

Gregory Bourdy

A blast from the past. The 43-year-old Frenchman won his fourth and most recent DP World Tour title over a decade ago, but he fancies another shot at playing rights. Another who made it through Second Stage.

Eddie Pepperell

Creeping in near the bottom of the entry list is arguably the name golf fans will be most familiar with at Final Stage. Pepperell, 34, was one shot away from winning back his card last season and is set to give it another shot.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.