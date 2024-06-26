Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The stages are set for Open Final Qualifying and, as always, a host of big names are vying for a coveted spot in the major championship.

Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancs will welcome tour winners, LIV Golf stars and everything in between next week.

So, here’s the pick of the bunch looking to complete the Open lineup…

Big names competing in Open Final Qualifying

Sergio Garcia – West Lancs

Europe’s all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer will head back to the site of his heartbreaking near-miss 12 months ago. The Spaniard finished tied sixth at West Lancs last year but will be hoping to go one better on Tuesday.

Justin Rose – Burnham & Berrow

The Englishman is another Ryder Cup hero who needs to qualify for the Open. Rose got into the field at Hoylake last year through his world ranking but now sits outside the top 50. He’ll compete for a place in the field at Burnham & Berrow, in Somerset.

Graeme McDowell – Royal Cinque Ports

McDowell last played in the Open in 2019, despite previously trying at Final Qualifying. The 44-year-old was among the giants who fell at West Lancs last July and should he do the same this time, he’ll likely be back again in 2025 – with the Open taking place at Royal Portrush.

Alex Noren – Royal Cinque Ports

Joining the Northern Irishman at the Deal golf club is Alex Noren. The Swede has sneakily enjoyed a productive season, having only missed the cut twice since last September. The 10-time DP World Tour winner finished T23 at last year’s Open.

Jeff Overton – West Lancs

It’s going to be a busy week for the forgotten man, who is teeing it up in this week’s Italian Open on the DP World Tour. The American will then try to win a place in the Open at West Lancs after spending five years on the sidelines. A former Ryder Cupper, Overton hasn’t played in the Open since 2011.

Carlos Ortiz – West Lancs

The Mexican declared himself as “one of the best players in the world” after winning his first LIV Golf title in Houston last month and he’ll put that to the test at West Lancs. Ortiz said he “deserved” to be in the US Open last month but now has a chance to seal his own major championship fate.

Abraham Ancer – Burnham & Berrow

Once the world No.11, Ancer quickly lost his seat at golf’s top table. A winner on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf, he was a former staple of major championships but must now tee it up in final qualifying to make it four straight appearances in the Open.

Robert Rock – Dundonald Links

The smooth-swinging Englishman made a major championship return at Pinehurst this month after qualifying for the US Open. He’ll now look to do the same at Dundonald Links and play his way into the Troon field. Rock’s last Open was at the South Ayrshire venue eight years ago.

Branden Grace – Royal Cinque Ports

Grace used Royal Cinque Ports to play his way back into the Open last year after rounds of 70 and 72. The 36-year-old is a multiple winner across the world but will always be remembered for his 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Other big names competing in Open Final Qualifying include:

Burnham & Berrow – Anirban Lahiri, Laurie Canter

Dundonald Links – Tom McKibbin, Ewen Ferguson, Peter Uihlein, Danny Lee

Royal Cinque Ports – Eugenio Chacarra, Thomas Detry

West Lancs – Sebastian Munoz, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.