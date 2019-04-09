search
9 golfers who BADLY need new Wikipedia pictures

The Stretch

9 golfers who BADLY need new Wikipedia pictures

By bunkered.co.uk08 April, 2019
Funny
Wikipedia Logo 1024X576

Wikipedia's great, isn't it? 

All that information at your fingertips, developed at a rate of over 1.8 edits per second and averaging 577 new articles per day, it is a treasure trove of information. 

However, here's the thing about all that info: it's only worth the digital paper it's printed on if it's kept up to date. And that goes double for photographs. 

You only need to look at the profile pictures of some of the world's leading professional golfers for perfect examples of where the site could do better. Perfect... and hilarious! 

Over the next few pages, we've pulled out nine Wikipedia profile photos of hugely famous golfers who deserve a picture upgrade. 

Poor Tommy Fleetwood!

Hit the Next button below to see them...

