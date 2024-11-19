Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sergio Garcia will have familiar company when he makes his return to the DP World Tour next year.

As first revealed by bunkered.co.uk, the Spaniard has re-applied for membership on his old domain and paid the outstanding fines he incurred for playing LIV Golf events.

It means that the Ryder Cup’s all-time record points scorer has revived his hopes of making a dramatic comeback in the biennial showdown with the United States.

Garcia has been reinstated as a Category 1 member, which means he will have access to any event once he has served his suspensions.

But which other LIV Golf players will join Garcia on the DP World Tour next season?

Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman, who caused quite the storm with his on-course antics at the DP World Tour Championship last week, will be back in Europe next season in his bid to make Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team at Bethpage.

“Me joining LIV, I’m still a member of the DP World Tour and I’m still trying to play the tournaments that I can and to be part of the Ryder Cup,” Hatton said in the December edition of bunkered. “That isn’t going to change.”

Jon Rahm

Like Hatton, Rahm is currently eligible for the Ryder Cup after appealing the fines incurred for playing conflicting LIV events. The Spaniard lost in a playoff to countryman Angel Hidalgo on his return at the Open de Espana in September.

Adrian Meronk

Meronk admitted his move to LIV Golf was expedited by his stinging omission from the 2023 Ryder Cup team. The towering Pole was back on his old domain in the Middle East this month, where he finished T30 in the season finale at Jumeirah Estates.

Dean Burmester

The South African has more than made the most of his jaunts back to his old domain. Last winter, he won back-to-back DP World Tour events in his homeland, the Joburg Open and the Investec SA Open Championship. He is becoming a formidable player after winning his debut LIV event in Miami.

Joaquin Niemann

The Chilean has also made productive returns to the formerly known European Tour since joining LIV. In November 2023, he won the Australian Open which helped him earn a special discretionary invite to the 2024 Masters.

Thomas Pieters

Thomas Pieters claimed earlier this year that the standard on the LIV Golf circuit is ‘ten times’ better than what he experienced as a full-time member on the DP World Tour. After a poor season on LIV and two top tens on his return to Europe, he felt that controversial assertion was justified.

Patrick Reed

Reed has long been a global golfer and that has remained the case since his LIV switch. The former Masters champ will return to Europe again in 2025 after starts in Munich, Madrid and Italy this season.

Lucas Herbert

The Australian is competing at his hometown Open this week, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. He left his full-time role on golf’s traditional tours to join Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC side last year.

