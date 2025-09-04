Sign up for our daily newsletter
One of the strongest fields of the year will assemble at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Among the major champions and Ryder Cup participants, several LIV Golf players will be heading to the DP World Tour’s headquarters for the $9million tournament.
Here’s the full list of LIV players teeing it up at Wentworth next week…
Jon Rahm
Rahm is one of the 11 European Ryder Cup players teeing it up at Wentworth. Sepp Straka is the only one of Luke Donald’s dozen missing after he and his wife welcomed their baby prematurely recently.
Tyrrell Hatton
Both Rahm and Hatton are able to continue playing on the DP World Tour as they await a hearing into their appeal against fines and suspensions for playing in conflicting events on the LIV tour. That hearing, however, will not take place until after the Ryder Cup. Impressively, Hatton automatically qualified for his fourth Ryder Cup team despite only featuring in a handful of qualifying events.
Joaquin Niemann
The Chilean lost out to Rahm in the race for the LIV Golf individual title last month and continues to travel the world in pursuit of world ranking points and silverware during his off-seasons.
Brooks Koepka
Koepka opened up on his abject season at the Amgen Irish Open – admitting his Ryder Cup omission was nobody’s fault other than his own. After Wentworth, Koepka will be at the Dunhill Links in Scotland.
Patrick Reed
Another LIV player to miss out on the American Ryder Cup team, but Reed continues to play a global schedule away from the 14 events on the breakaway circuit.
Dean Burmester
The South African claimed his second LIV win in Chicago last month and is a four-time DP World Tour winner.
Tom McKibbin
After a season on LIV Golf, McKibbin insists he is loving his time on the league and has no regrets about turning down a PGA Tour card last season. After his visit home for the Irish Open, he will be teeing it up at Wentworth.
Thomas Pieters
Nine years ago he was the star of a losing Ryder Cup team, but Pieters never became the European stalwart so many thought he would be. The six-time DP World Tour winner finished 19th in the LIV individual standings this season.
Adrian Meronk
Meronk was voted the DP World Tour player of the year in 2023. He’s failed to kick on this year after winning the first LIV event of the season in Riyadh.
You can see the full entry list here.
