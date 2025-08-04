Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

An exciting subplot to the 2025 Ryder Cup is that the clash at Bethpage Black could feature an array of debutants.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will lead their sides into battle in New York, where their experience is likely to play as big a role as ever.

Among the crop of potential rookies, meanwhile, is a major champion and one man looking to put a previous snub behind him.

Here are nine players who could make their Ryder Cup debut in September…

JJ Spaun

The American has enjoyed a life-changing 2025 which kicked into gear with a playoff defeat to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship and culminated with a US Open victory. Keegan Bradley reckons Spaun will even be Team USA’s heartbeat on his Ryder Cup debut in New York.

Rasmus Hojgaard

One half of the Hojgaard brothers who is yet to experience the Ryder Cup. And what a stage it would be for Rasmus who, at the time of writing, is seventh in the European standings. But will a costly finish at the Wyndham Championship, and missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs, cost the Dane?

Russell Henley

Henley had to wait 13 years between Team USA appearances after featuring in the Walker Cup in 2011. But the 36-year-old is set to back up last year’s Presidents Cup start with a first Ryder Cup selection after an uber-consistent season that included a victory at Bay Hill and two major top tens.

Matt Wallace

It would be somewhat of a redemption story for Wallace, a man many thought deserved to play in the biennial dust-up in 2018. Thomas Bjorn snubbed the Englishman of a pick, however, and he’s back in contention seven years later. He recently told bunkered that ‘this time is different’. Time will tell.

Ben Griffin

Remember watching the Aruba Cup six years ago? Neither. Well, that’s the last time Griffin made a team appearance – representing PGA Tour Canada – and now he’s in contention for a Ryder Cup pick. The 29-year-old is currently inside the top ten in the rankings and looks good for a pick.

Thomas Detry

The Belgian was a stalwart of team competitions in his amateur days and has experience in the World Cup and Hero Cup as a professional. Detry, 32, hasn’t been in contention since winning the WM Phoenix Open in February, however, and has gradually slipped down the European ladder.

Cameron Young

A potential home advantage pick for Bradley in the shape of Cameron Young, who is finding form at the perfect time. The Scarborough-born man finally lifted his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday and won in style. By six shots to be precise (and with a new ball).

Aaron Rai

Rai, wearing two gloves and covering his irons with headcovers, would certainly be one of the most unique players across the two teams, should he earn selection from compatriot Luke Donald. A T5 finish on the PGA Tour last week saw him move up another two places, though, and into the picture.

Chris Gotterup

Since the start of the Genesis Scottish Open, Gotterup has moved from 158 in the OWGR to 26, to 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings and 20th in the American Ryder Cup standings. Winning at the Renaissance Club has catapulted the 26-year-old into the spotlight and possibly the biggest stage.

