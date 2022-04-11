9 things Scottie Scheffler gets for winning The Masters

It was a truly tremendous performance from 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National, and he will be well rewarded for his efforts.

The world No.1 dominated the field at Augusta National, as he collected his first major title. The 25-year-old is in a rich vein of form, and it looks like the world is at his feet.

While Scheffler might have struggled to get the iconic Green Jacket over his shoulder, he eventually did, and it's not just the famous garment he collects for his efforts this week.

Let's take a look at everything that comes with being the Masters champion.

The Green Jacket

We all know about this one. First awarded in 1937, it’s one of the most iconic symbols in the world of golf, and now Scheffler is part of a pretty exclusive club. Hideki Matusyama, the 2021 champion, slipped it onto Scottie Scheffler’s shoulders in the Butler Cabin, and now he can take it off the property for the next 12 months. After that though, the members at Augusta National require it stays their side of Magnolia Lane.

Masters trophy

It’s not just the Green Jacket Scheffler was presented with after his victory. The Masters trophy is a pretty hefty chunk of silverware, made up of 900 pieces of solid silver. It’s a replica of the iconic Augusta National clubhouse, and has been a feature at the club since 1961. Again, this stays on-site, with Scheffler taking home a smaller replica.

Gold medal

Just a small piece of hardware here, but no less important. The gold medallion is just 3.4 inches in diameter, and features a picture of the Founders Circle in front of the clubhouse. Winners have been presented with one of these since 1934, the first playing of the event.

A big payday

We can’t imagine Scottie Scheffler is too concerned about money following his unbelievable run of form in 2022. However, this week he’s picking up a record amount in the form of $2.7million. A pretty good week’s work, if you ask us.

Lifetime exemption

Every year we see Masters champions come back down Magnolia Lane to tee it up, and now Scottie Scheffler will have that luxury for the rest of his career. He’s only 25-years-old, so we think he’ll be using that exemption quite a few times in the coming years.

World ranking points

Scheffler is already the world No.1, and this victory takes him even further out in front. With world No. 2 Jon Rahm not in contention over the weekend, Scheffler is comfortably the top ranked golfer on the planet.

Majors exemption

While Scheffler is in the Masters for the rest of his life, he’s also got a five-year exemption to the rest of the majors, as well as regular PGA Tour events. No need to worry about keeping his card come the end of the season.

Ryder Cup points

There were plenty who doubted whether Scheffler should have been in the 2021 USA Ryder Cup team, and he proved them wrong when he defeated Jon Rahm in their singles match. We don’t imagine too many will be grudging his inclusion in the 2023 match in Rome, which he is pretty much guaranteed a spot in thanks to this week.

FedEx Cup points

Look, it probably wasn’t what led to Scheffler’s lapse in concentration on the 72nd green, but those points are important. Come the end of the year, they all add up, and they are worth plenty cash. Just ask last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, who pocketed $15million, when he finished top of the Order of Merit last year.

The way his season is going, we wouldn't put it past Scottie to clean up there, too.