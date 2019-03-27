9 Tiger/WGC stats that will absolutely blow your mind

Whilst most conversations around Tiger Woods have, for the last 20 or so years, concentrated on how many major championships he might win, what is often overlooked is his incredible record in the WGCs.

The World Golf Championships were inaugurated in 1999 and, just as he has with most other facets of the game for the most part since then, Tiger has dominated them.



Eighteen of his 80 PGA Tour victories have come courtesy of the four championships - the WGC Invitational, WGC Match Play, WGC Championship and WGC Champions - which are broadly considered to be just one rung below the major.



However, look beyond the wins and you will get a full picture of Tiger's remarkable, jaw-dropping relationship with these events.

