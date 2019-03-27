search
HomeGolf News9 Tiger/WGC stats that will absolutely blow your mind

Golf News

9 Tiger/WGC stats that will absolutely blow your mind

By Michael McEwan25 March, 2019
Tiger Woods World Golf Championship WGC-Bridgestone Invitational WGC-Dell Match Play WGC-Mexico Championship WGC-HSBC Champions PGA Tour Records Lists
Tiger Wgcs Main

Whilst most conversations around Tiger Woods have, for the last 20 or so years, concentrated on how many major championships he might win, what is often overlooked is his incredible record in the WGCs.

The World Golf Championships were inaugurated in 1999 and, just as he has with most other facets of the game for the most part since then, Tiger has dominated them.

Eighteen of his 80 PGA Tour victories have come courtesy of the four championships - the WGC Invitational, WGC Match Play, WGC Championship and WGC Champions - which are broadly considered to be just one rung below the major.

However, look beyond the wins and you will get a full picture of Tiger's remarkable, jaw-dropping relationship with these events.

We've compiled the most eye-popping stats for your convenience.

Click the Next button below to check them out - and prepare to be amazed...

